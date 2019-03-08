Old Buckenham Airshow announces Wildcat Formation team will perform at Norfolk Day event

The Wildcat Formation Display Team are going to be performing for Norfolk Day. Picture; John Allan Archant

Daredevil antics, gravity defying moves and heart stopping aerobatics are coming to Norfolk Day.

The organisers of The Old Buckenham Airshow have announced Norfolk’s foremost aerobatic display group, the Wildcat Aerobatics Formation Display Team will return to the popular airshow this summer to help celebrate Norfolk Day.

Taking place on July 27-28, the airshow has already promised to pull out all the stops to mark this year’s Norfolk Day with a line up featuring rarely seen aircraft and world class aviation.

Now, it has added 150mph hour aerobatics to the list of highlights visitors can expect at this year’s two day event.

A rare breed, the Wildcat team of Willie Cruickshank and Al Coutts will be return to the airshow for the first time in two years to perform some of the most demanding aerobatic manoeuvres the laws of physics allow, all while travelling at 150mph.

A skill which very few pilots in the world can do.

Joining the Wildcat team in seeming to defy gravity will be Matt Summers, who will be demonstrating his supreme skills in a high-tech and very powerful Vans RV8.

As one of the rising stars of display flying, Mr Summer’s routines include some of the most difficult but spectacular manoeuvres possible.

As well as championing Norfolk in the air the Old Buckenham Airshow will also be championing the county on the ground with its food village packed with some of the county’s favourite street food vendors.

The airfield’s Attack & Destroy Bar will also serving four beers brewed exclusively for the event by Grain Brewery.

Honouring the B-24 Liberators for which the airfield was built in WWII, the beers will commemorate the aircraft; “Yuvadit”, “Hot Stuff”, “Flamin’ Mamie” and “Wham Bam”.

Norfolk Day 2019, will take place on Saturday July 27, details of all events and those taking part will be revealed in this newspaper, online in the run up to the day.

For ideas of how to celebrate Norfolk Day visit edp24.co.uk and search ‘Norfolk Day 2019’.

• To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.