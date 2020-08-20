Search

No oompah for Norwich as Oktoberfest postponed to 2021

PUBLISHED: 15:57 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:41 20 August 2020

Bavarian waitresses Kaley Mais, left, and Kate Bloomfield at the Norwich Oktoberfest at the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bavarian waitresses Kaley Mais, left, and Kate Bloomfield at the Norwich Oktoberfest at the Open. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norwich’s annual Oktoberfest has become the latest event to announce it will not be going ahead this year.

Organisers have postponed the celebrations to October 2 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and protect the health and safety of customers, performers and staff.

In a statement, organisers wrote: “It is with this in mind that we have taken this inevitable decision. The pandemic has been truly devastating for so many people, including ourselves in the event industry, and we sincerely thank you for your continued support and patience during this difficult time for us all.”

All tickets will be transferred to the new date.

Organisers added: “We can promise it will be bigger and better than ever. I’m sure we all agree that a night at the oompah is what we could all do with right now.”

Anyone who cannot attend next year’s event are asked to email ticketingassistance@oktoberfestuk.co.uk by September 2.

