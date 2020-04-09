‘Safety first’ warning after oil deposits surface on beach

East Suffolk Council and the Coastal Partnership East coastal management team has called on locals to “keep away” from recent oil deposits that have surfaced on Gunton beach, in Lowestoft. Picture: Coastal Partnership East Archant

A council has urged people who may be heading out for daily exercise during the continuing coronavirus crisis to be wary of “oil deposits” that have been spotted on a beach.

East Suffolk Council and the Coastal Partnership East coastal management team has called on locals to “keep away” from recent oil deposits that have surfaced on Gunton beach, in Lowestoft.

As the coastal management team “seek advice” from the Environment Agency, they are urging people to steer clear for now.

East Suffolk Council tweeted: “If you live locally to Gunton Beach and are using this area for your daily exercise, please keep away from any oil deposits.”

Coastal Partnership East tweeted: “We are seeking advice from the Environment Agency about recent oil deposits surfacing at Gunton Beach in Lowestoft

“Whilst next steps are being formulated we strongly advise you to keep away from deposits and keep dogs on leads.

“#safetyfirst.”