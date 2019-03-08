Search

State boarding school is still outstanding, inspectors say

PUBLISHED: 09:58 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 27 May 2019

Students at Wymondham College with headteacher Dan Browning. The college's boarding provision has retained its 'outstanding' Ofsted rating. Picture: Wymondham College

Wymondham College

A Norfolk state boarding school has retained its outstanding rating from inspectors.

Wymondham College's boarding provision was judged to be outstanding in two of three inspection criteria following a visit by Ofsted inspectors in May.

They said the school, which has 569 boarders among its 1,298 students, was "an environment in which children absolutely flourish".

Leaders and managers were said to be dynamic and ambitious with high expectations of the children, the staff and themselves.

The inspection report added that while the safeguarding team had developed, there were still improvements to be made in record keeping.

Wymondham College headteacher Dan Browning said: "I am extremely pleased that the report not only highlights the outstanding academic progress that our students achieve, but also the excellent opportunities and experience that form the heart of our 'Wymondham Life' provision."

