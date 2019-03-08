State boarding school is still outstanding, inspectors say

A Norfolk state boarding school has retained its outstanding rating from inspectors.

Wymondham College's boarding provision was judged to be outstanding in two of three inspection criteria following a visit by Ofsted inspectors in May.

They said the school, which has 569 boarders among its 1,298 students, was "an environment in which children absolutely flourish".

Leaders and managers were said to be dynamic and ambitious with high expectations of the children, the staff and themselves.

The inspection report added that while the safeguarding team had developed, there were still improvements to be made in record keeping.

Wymondham College headteacher Dan Browning said: "I am extremely pleased that the report not only highlights the outstanding academic progress that our students achieve, but also the excellent opportunities and experience that form the heart of our 'Wymondham Life' provision."