How offshore wind farms are helping out during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:19 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 24 June 2020

Equinor offshore coordinator Lee Ellis shaving his head, 40km out to sea, to raise money for charit. Pictures: Equinor

Archant

Staff at two wind farms off the Norfolk coast have helped the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic by sewing ear savers and shaving their head, respectively.

Ear savers to protect NHS staff's ears as they wear masks, made by Charlotte Monsey, Equinor. Pictures: EquinorEar savers to protect NHS staff's ears as they wear masks, made by Charlotte Monsey, Equinor. Pictures: Equinor

Charlotte Monsey, senior supply chain consultant at Sheringham Shoal, has been sewing wash bags for key workers to store and wash their uniforms securely, along with ear savers to protect their ears from wearing masks for a long time.

She said: “We have made 40 bags and 40 ear savers and we intend to keep going until there is no further demand for them.”

MORE: Hugging family and weddings - nine questions you might have about the new lockdown rules

Meanwhile, as an offshore coordinator at Dudgeon offshore wind farm, Lee Ellis spends two weeks at a time living on a service operations vessel, around 40km off the coast.

He raised £1330 for NHS Charities Together by shaving his head into a mohawk, and said: “The response to the event was fantastic and the target was absolutely smashed within 48 hours.”

