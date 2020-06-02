Offshore station study ordered amid wind farm plans

Energy giant Vattenfall wants to build two of three planned offshore wind farms that will involve digging cable trenches across the Norfolk countryside. Pic: Robin Dawe Robin Dawe/ Perfectly Clear Marketing

A move towards a substation linking cables from three huge planned wind farms off the Norfolk coast has been hailed by groups campaigning to preserve the Norfolk landscape.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An existing Vattenfall wind farm in the North Sea. Image: Vattenfall An existing Vattenfall wind farm in the North Sea. Image: Vattenfall

The government has announced energy regulator Ofgem will look into the idea of an offshore ring main (ORM), which, it is hoped, would mean separate cable corridors and onshore substations would not have to be dug across the countryside to link each new wind farm to the National Grid.

Energy firm Vattenfall wants to build two offshore wind farms, Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard, while another company, Orsted, has plans for the world’s biggest wind farm, Hornsea Three. The projects would involve running cable trenches from Weybourne to Swardeston and from Happisburgh to Necton, with huge, separate onshore substations for each wind farm.

Jenny Smedley from the Necton Substations Action Group praised the steps towards an ORM, but said it could take six to seven years to get one operating. She said: “This doesn’t actually put it out of reach of developers such as Orsted’s and Vattenfall’s projects as they don’t expect to start or complete now anywhere near on schedule, but they will say it does, as they want, as always, to save money – hence them refusing to spend money mitigating the substations here at Necton.”

MORE: Ruling on huge wind farm faces further delay

She added: “If ever there was a time to review energy needs and infrastructure it is now while demand is low following the Covid-19 pandemic. With a reduction in power comes a less pressing need to build, and if there is a way that offshore wind could be more efficiently used it should be changed right now.”

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Professor Tony Barnett, from Corpusty and Saxthorpe Parish Council, said the council was pro-wind energy, but concerned about the health and welfare effects on residents of the cable trenches.

But the energy firms have so far dismissed the idea of an ORM.

You may also want to watch:

Barnaby Wharton, from energy lobby group RenewableUK, said: “New rules would be needed, as there is currently no clarity on issues such as who would build it and where it would be located.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden

“It’s also worth bearing in mind that the largest cable currently available only has a capacity of two gigawatts, so it wouldn’t even be able to accommodate power from two of our latest projects, let alone a whole fleet of offshore wind farms.”

The feasibility study was announced after Norfolk MPs George Freeman, Jerome Mayhew and Duncan Baker met with energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng to discus their concerns.

Mr Freeman said: “The speed of adoption of renewable offshore wind energy in the UK has created a real problem in connecting offshore electricity to the grid. We cannot allow the despoiling of hundreds of miles of our beautiful coast and countryside to install a substation for each wind farm. We need a joined-up

solution which minimises waste, cost and environmental damage - via an ORM.”

Mr Baker said: Clean energy from the wind is the right way to hit our net zero targets and we are committed to achieving this goal together.”

And Mr Mayhew added: “The scale of the government’s ambition for offshore wind is enormous, increasing generation from 9Gw to 40Gw by 2030. A piecemeal approach to individual windfarms connecting to the national grid is no longer practical so we will keep pushing Ofgem and the government to come up with a better solution. A good place to start is an offshore ring main.”

The announcement comes after the government pushed back a decision deadline for Hornsea 3 and Norfolk Vanguard to July 1.