Mayor to officially open bank’s newly designed home in market town

The Santander branch in North Walsham before the makeover. Picture: Mark Bullimore Archant Norfolk

Many national banks are closing their branches but Santander’s newly designed and refurbished home in North Walsham will officially be opened on Friday, November 23.

Town mayor Barry Hester will cut the ribbon at the Market Place branch at about 10am, and there will be a charity raffle to raise money for Santander’s charity partners, Age UK and Barnardo’s.

Work on the new branch design took four weeks to complete and facilities include digital workstations with tablets for online banking, Express Banking with a new ATM wall, counter services for more secure transactions as well as private interview rooms.

Santander’s head of retail distribution Susan Allen said: “Santander branches are an important part of many communities and our investment in this branch reflects our commitment to North Walsham. We will also be illustrating our involvement in the area with a personalised picture wall showcasing the branch’s role in local initiatives.”