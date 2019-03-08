Official fundraiser set up for church gutted by fire

Fire has gutted the church at Wimbotsham, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Fire tore through St Mary's Church in Wimbotsham on Wednesday, September 4, destroying the interior and roof of the building.

More than 50 firefighters battled the blaze and the church has been cordoned off to the public, whilst site investigations are carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

A meeting on Saturday, September 14 at the Wimbotsham Village Hall revealed the church could be rebuilt as a multi-purpose space that can be used by the wider community.

Fiona Graves from the Wimbotsham parochial church council set up an official justgiving page on behalf of the church wardens, the parochial church council and the diocese of Ely to help raise money to rebuild the church.

Donations can be made online on the St Mary's Church Wimbotsham- rebuilding for the future justgiving page.