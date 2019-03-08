Team of 30 police officers search for missing woman

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police are continuing to search for a fifth day to find a 75-year-old missing woman from North Walsham.

June Turner, from Bacton Road, was last seen near Sainsbury's in the town at about 8am on Monday October 21 and was reported missing to police at 12.15pm on Tuesday October 22.

Officers have continued with searches, tracing routes around North Walsham.

Local policing commander, Chief Inspector Matt Dyson, said: "We've had a team of 30 officers searching the local area today. The team, led by a specialist search officer, have been tracing remote routes in what is a large and difficult area to cover.

"Sadly, June remains missing and there have been no sightings of her since Monday. She has now been missing for five days and we are clearly very concerned for her welfare.

"I would continue to urge the public to check gardens and sheds in the search for June and to call police if they have any information."

June is described as white, 5ft2 tall, and has short, brown permed hair.

It is believed she is wearing a long, navy and white woollen jumper, blue jeans, brown shoes, a blue baseball cap and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone who may have seen June, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 156 of Tuesday October 22.