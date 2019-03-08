Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Team of 30 police officers search for missing woman

PUBLISHED: 17:04 25 October 2019

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police are continuing to search for a fifth day to find a 75-year-old missing woman from North Walsham.

June Turner, from Bacton Road, was last seen near Sainsbury's in the town at about 8am on Monday October 21 and was reported missing to police at 12.15pm on Tuesday October 22.

Officers have continued with searches, tracing routes around North Walsham.

Local policing commander, Chief Inspector Matt Dyson, said: "We've had a team of 30 officers searching the local area today. The team, led by a specialist search officer, have been tracing remote routes in what is a large and difficult area to cover.

"Sadly, June remains missing and there have been no sightings of her since Monday. She has now been missing for five days and we are clearly very concerned for her welfare.

"I would continue to urge the public to check gardens and sheds in the search for June and to call police if they have any information."

June is described as white, 5ft2 tall, and has short, brown permed hair.

It is believed she is wearing a long, navy and white woollen jumper, blue jeans, brown shoes, a blue baseball cap and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone who may have seen June, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 156 of Tuesday October 22.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Women’s fashion retailer closes in city centre

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant

‘Lovable rogue’ found face down in bedroom the day after his first date

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Hernandez and Roberts ahead of Reds’ showdown

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez sat out training for part of the week with a knee problem ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk’s health IT systems most ‘digitally immature’ in the UK

NHS IT systems in Norfolk are the most digitally immature in the UK, a health chief has warned. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists