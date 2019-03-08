Officers make arrest after finding stolen boat and trailer
PUBLISHED: 16:24 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 20 September 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested after officers in Wells found a boat and trailer that were stolen from the Weybourne area.
The man was arrested and interviewed by police after they found the equipment, that was stolen from Morston Quay over the last week.
You may also want to watch:
The man was later released under investigation.
On Friday both the boat and trailer were recovered by beat managers PC Jason Pegden and PC Graham Gower-Smith.
All stolen items have now been returned to owners.
Comments have been disabled on this article.