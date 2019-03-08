Officers make arrest after finding stolen boat and trailer

A man has been released under investigation after officers in Wells found a boat and trailer that was stolen from the Weybourne Area earlier this week. Picture: North Norfolk Police Archant

A man has been arrested after officers in Wells found a boat and trailer that were stolen from the Weybourne area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was arrested and interviewed by police after they found the equipment, that was stolen from Morston Quay over the last week.

You may also want to watch:

The man was later released under investigation.

On Friday both the boat and trailer were recovered by beat managers PC Jason Pegden and PC Graham Gower-Smith.

All stolen items have now been returned to owners.