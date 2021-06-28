Police officer taken to hospital injured after assault in town

Published: 8:27 AM June 28, 2021

An officer has been taken to hospital with injuries after being assaulted in West Norfolk.

King's Lynn Police described its Sunday evening shift as being "extremely busy" which included three separate domestic incidents in the town.

This resulted in men being arrested on suspicion of assault.

And one officer was assaulted and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after sustaining hand and arm injuries.

It comes as Norfolk Police has released an update on domestic abuse during the pandemic period to reassure victims and survivors.

It says: "We know that the coronavirus can disproportionately impact on those who already face many challenges in the home, which can be even more like a prison during self-isolation with an abuser.

"It may also be used as a means to exert further control. We do not want you to suffer in silence. As the situation changes daily, we want to ensure you feel you have someone there who can help.

"We will always respond to emergency calls if you are in immediate danger and there are many local charities and organisations still working to help you through this difficult period where you may feel more at risk.

"If you know someone who is the victim of domestic abuse, we encourage you to seek help.

"Some charities and organisations will be offering support over the telephone or online, please see our list below if you need to contact someone for support or advice."

If you are in immediate danger you should still call 999. Police 101 is the non-emergency number.