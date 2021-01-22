News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Office plan revealed for part of disused city pub

David Hannant

Published: 5:30 AM January 22, 2021   
Part of a disused pub in Norwich city centre could become the new home of a legal charity.

The former Prince of Wales pub has been vacant for some time and remains advertised for lease by Arnold Keys, with its future uncertain.

However, the fate of an extension attached to it could be sealed in the coming weeks, with legal charity Norfolk Community Law Service hoping to turn it into its new headquarters.

The charity, which offers free, independent legal advice, has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to convert the ground floor of the extension into a new office for it.

The first floor of the building already provides office space, however, the charity wishes to take the building on, which will include installing a new emergency exit at the rear of it.

Papers submitted with the application say changes will be "very minor" but that it would provide the charity a "public presence in the city centre".

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.

