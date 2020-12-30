Feel like you work more than your friends? New figures show you probably do

Adults in the east of England are working more hours than those from any other area of the UK, figures show.

Adults in the east of England are working more hours than those from any other area of the UK, figures show.

Adults in the east of England are working more hours than those from any other area of the UK, figures show. Picture: thinkmoney. Adults in the east of England are working more hours than those from any other area of the UK, figures show. Picture: thinkmoney.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, analysed by banking services provider thinkmoney, employees in the region worked the equivalent of 287 days in 2018 when combining contractual hours with paid overtime.

The average worker based in the east worked 1,809.6 contractual hours, while also adding 198 hours of paid overtime - equating to 38.6 hours per week.

The Scottish workforce also sits at the top of the list with the average person also working 287 days, but the mean overtime is lower north of the border, standing at 187.2 hours.

Employees in Yorkshire and the Humber came in third having worked 286 days, while Welsh workers are at the bottom of the pile, averaging 10 days fewer on the job than their east of England counterparts.

It comes as more research from adult education college City Lit found that more than four in 10 Norwich residents spend five hours per week or less on hobbies.

The city has the second-highest proportion in the country with 41pc unable to devote more than five hours to hobbies - only Cardiff's population (45pc) is higher.

Seventy-nine per cent of those surveyed in Norwich said that they find hobbies beneficial to their mental health and wellbeing but, through working hours and long commutes, many are struggling to find the time.

ONS figures say the average full-time Briton works 37.3 hours per week, while around 15pc of people spend more than 11 hours per week travelling to and from work.

UK Health Coaches Association director Fran McElwaine said: "Wellbeing is so much more than good food and exercise, it's also about the small things we can bring into our lives that give us joy.

"Whether it's a shared hobby, learning a new skill or just a walk in the park, making the time for these sorts of activities helps us to re-charge our batteries, lower blood pressure and reduce stress."

City Lit director of sales and marketing Chris Jones said: "It's unfortunate that long hours at work and lengthy commutes are resulting in many people being unable to invest time into enjoying themselves through an enriching and rewarding hobby.

"We're urging people to make a special effort to carve some time out for themselves because it really can do wonders for your health and wellbeing."