City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

An office in Norwich city centre has been evacuated after smoke was smelled coming from the lift.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from an office in Norwich city centre after smoke was smelled coming from the lift.

Eight fire engines rushed to Norvic House on Chapel Field Road, at around 8.44 this morning to investigate.

The building, which is home to several business including Naked Wines, Aviva and O S R Recruitment, was evacuated while fire officers searched the building for fire.

Crews discovered the smoke was coming from a motor in the building lift and isolated its power supply.

Fire crews were called after smoke was smelled in the lift area of Norvic House, Chapel Field Road. Photo: Submitted Fire crews were called after smoke was smelled in the lift area of Norvic House, Chapel Field Road. Photo: Submitted

Ryon Martin, watch manager for North Earlham Fire Station: “Someone smelled smoke within the corridor and the fire alarm activated. We just found out it was the motor that opens the lift car which was smoking. Its been isolated and the power turned off.”

People were allowed back into the building around 10am and traffic is moving normally on Chapelfield Road.