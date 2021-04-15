Offensive graffiti sprayed on football clubhouse used by children

Published: 12:46 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM April 15, 2021

A football club with five youth teams has voiced its frustration after "idiots" sprayed offensive graffiti all over its clubhouse.

Offensive graffiti found on Hockering FC's clubhouse in Heath Park was discovered on Wednesday, April 14, after the 15-year-old son of club secretary Derrick Johnson spotted it while walking the family dog.

Obscene images had been sprayed onto all four walls of the club's pavilion building and on all of the concrete drainage pipes on the edge of the field.

The damage comes one year after vandals smashed the roof, according to Mr Johnson.

He said: "We have got five kids football teams in the village and we just spent thousands of pounds on improving the facilities for someone to just go and do that.

"It's been a few years since the place was vandalised, last time it was kids from the village that smashed the roof up. I'm sick of it.

"We have now got to clean this up quickly because we have out under 13's and mini kickers kids games on Sunday."

Last weekend, the club had around 80 children playing football on the field for the first time since lockdown restrictions were eased.

The team was also training on the pitch on Tuesday, April 13 until 8pm and didn't see any graffiti at that time.

Mr Johnson said the club will now have to "find the money" for CCTV cameras to be installed, which was a job they were planning to do in the summer.

He said: "Now we have got to pay someone to come and do it [install CCTV cameras] because it's not something I can do and it's going to be eight cameras.

"Now we have the challenge of trying to clear this mess up ahead of all the kids and parents coming here on Sunday.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the team has lost £8,000 and Mr Johnson said if t wasn't for the new chairman the club "would have folded".

Hockering FC has contacted Breckland Council and the Safer Neighbourhoods Team about the graffiti.