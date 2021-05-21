Anti-Islamic graffiti sprayed on pavement near mosque

Published: 2:30 PM May 21, 2021

The secretary of a city mosque has spoken of his worry after anti-Islamic graffiti was daubed close to the religious building.

Offensive anti-Islamic graffiti was sprayed in yellow paint onto the pavement close to Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre on Aylsham Road, on Saturday May 15.

Sirajul Islam, secretary at the mosque, said it has caused concern amongst his congregation, particularly as it came a year after an arson attack on the same building.

“We didn't see it," he said. "The police rang me and said it was reported from the neighbours.

“We don't understand why. It is worrying. We are just a peaceful community trying to get along with our neighbours.

“We are not doing anything wrong, we are just practising our faith. We love to welcome everyone to our centre, we are open to everyone.

“I don’t really see much hate, I think someone is doing it out of ignorance.

“Generally, people who come here are charming and helpful. When the arson attacked happened, we had a lot of support and sympathy from the community.”

Offensive anti-Islamic graffiti was sprayed onto pavements close to a mosque on Aylsham Road. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

At the end of July, last year, fire crews were called to the former King Edward VII pub on Aylsham Road, after an arson attack on the building - which was undergoing a £1m revamp by the East Anglian Bangladeshi Islamic Trust to turn it into a new mosque and community café.

Police are now appealing to anyone with information on this latest incident to get in touch.

Supt Terry Lordan, said: "We would like to reassure the community that incidents like these are rare, we will have extra patrols in the area and ensure that any hate incident reported to us will be taken seriously."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Sgt Shaun Quinn at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/32955/21. Anyone who would like to report a hate incident should call 101.

The incident came within 24 hours of a similar attack on the Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue on Essex Street in Norwich, which saw an antisemitic slur and a swastika spray painted across its door.