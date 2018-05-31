Man injured in off-road motorbike crash

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A biker was taken to hospital following an off-road motorcycle crash.

Paramedics and firefighters responded to reports of a single vehicle crash off Coast Road, in north Lowestoft on Sunday, June 28.

Crews from North Lowestoft fire station, Lowestoft South fire station and Gorleston fire station were alerted to the off-road motorcycle crash near Stirrups Lane in Corton at 12.29pm.

A brigade spokesman said: “Crews released one male rider, provided first aid and assisted paramedics with casualty transport.

“Crews rescued one casualty and left them in the care of the ambulance service.”

An East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spokesman said: “An ambulance attended an off-road motorcycle accident off Coast Road in Corton just before 12.30 on Sunday, June 28.

“A patient was transported to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further assessment and treatment.”

The scene was cleared by 1.26pm.