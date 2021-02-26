Dispute over coastal holiday park plans

Published: 1:03 PM February 26, 2021

Residents of Wyndham Park at East Runton, who are objecting to Wyndham Holiday Park's planning application. From left, Val McCampling, Glenda Murrell, and Karen Jackson. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People living near a holiday park on the north Norfolk coast fear an application by the park's owners could lead to caravans being sited close to their homes, leading to loss of privacy and disturbing wildlife.

Wyndham Holiday Park on Cromer Road, East Runton, has applied to North Norfolk District Council to "regularise the use of its land under a single planning permission, amalgamating previous planning consents allowing the siting of caravans across the site."

An overhead view of the Wyndham Holiday Park, and Wyndham Park road, to its right. Residents of the road are concerned the application could one day lead to caravans being sited on the strip of land between the existing caravans and their homes. - Credit: Google Maps

But the application does not say caravans or other accommodation would be put on the strip of land the residents are concerned about, which separates their homes from existing holiday park accommodation.

So far around 40 objections to the plans have been lodged to NNDC, including many from residents of the road Wyndham Park, which runs north from Cromer Road towards the coastal cliffs.

Wyndham Park private road at East Runton, where residents are objecting to Wyndham Holiday Park's planning application. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

One of them, Val McCampling, 59, said: “Everyone’s views would be changed if this planning application goes ahead, we would also lose our privacy and also our peacefulness.

You may also want to watch:

“We are all concerned about the loss of light and the visual effect of privacy and the impact on the wildlife that is around.

“The impact on every resident is overwhelming and the views from our windows would be unacceptable and dominant and unpleasant and encroach upon.”

Karen Jackson, resident of Wyndham Park at East Runton, one of the residents objecting to Wyndham Holiday Park's planning application. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs McCampling said they were also concerned about a potential increase in traffic and light pollution, and said animals such as foxes, deer, sparrowhawks, butterflies and bees could often be seen on the land next to their homes.

A neighbour, Karen Jackson, said Wyndham Park was a thriving community and many residents had lived there for decades.

She said: “These houses are unique, they’ve been here since 1849. When does East Runton begin to disappear? It could soon all be caravan sites.”

A spokesman from the holiday park said: "The site licence and planning permission history at Wyndham Park is very well established and dates back over 60 years, indeed records suggest that the site has been providing caravan holidays to customers visiting East Runton since before the Second World War.

"All our land is currently approved under the current site licence and we have full planning consent for the main areas of our park.

"With this planning application we are simply trying to regularise our use across the site so we can continue our commitment to invest in high quality holiday accommodation for visitors to Cromer."