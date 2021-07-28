News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Ride free forever' - Family's touching tribute to motorcyclist Zach, 21

Clarissa Place

Published: 3:19 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 3:29 PM July 28, 2021
The family of Zach Futter have paid tribute to the 21-year-old cyclist and to those who went to him following the collision.

The family of Zach Futter have paid tribute to the 21-year-old cyclist and to those who went to him following the crash. - Credit: Futter family

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "kind, helpful young man" and thanked those who tried to save his life.

Mark Futter's son Zach died on the A10 at South Runcton on Monday, January 13 last year following a crash between his motorbike and a red Ford Focus, near the junction with School Road.

Following the conclusion of his inquest last Friday, the family thanked the emergency services and passing motorists who stopped, saying they were comforted to know he was not on his own. 

The 21-year-old, from King's Lynn, worked as a veterinary nurse at Vets4pets and was set to qualify later this year. 

Zach Futter died in a collision on the A10 last year as he drove to work.

Zach Futter died in a crash on the A10 last year as he drove to work. - Credit: Futter family

Mr Futter said: "He was such a kind and helpful young man. His three great loves in his life were his bike, his heavy metal music and, most of all, his job.

"He would always stay late or go in at a moment's notice to help an injured or sick animal, and would have qualified the September following his untimely death.

"His music tastes he inherited from me and from the age of 16 we would regularly go to Download, the heavy metal music festival, together, as well as attending the odd gig."

Mr Futter said his son was keen to become a blood bike rider and had plans to take his A1 bike licence, after being told he would make a good instructor. 

The 21-year-old, one of six brothers, studied at the College of West Anglia and Springwood High School and the family received support from the motorcycle community who joined his funeral procession.

Bunches of flowers have been placed beside the A10 at South Runcton, where a motorcyclist died in a

Bunches of flowers have been placed beside the A10 at South Runcton, where a motorcyclist died in a collision Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Mr Futter said: "We, as Zach’s family, would firstly like to thank wholeheartedly all those kind and public spirited people and witnesses who came forward and who were good enough to stop and call the emergency services for our son and stay and assist him in his final moments on this earth.

"It comforts us greatly to know he had people with him and didn’t pass alone.

"Thanks must also go to the ambulance and air ambulance service and the police who attended so promptly and did all they could for our son.

"Bikers' lives matter. It's all about the journey, ride free forever Zach."

