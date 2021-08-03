News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

'Dad is looking down beaming' - Hundreds turn out for town crier's farewell

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:39 PM August 3, 2021   
The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A bell belonging to a popular town crier who died in a house fire rang out across Wymondham as hundreds gathered in tribute to pay their respects. 

Pete Green, known to some as Pete Travis, is remembered for the ceremonial role as well as an independent councillor and for bringing steampunk to the town.

His beloved dog Kiki, 13, survived the fire at his home in Damgate Street, and was part of the procession as Mr Green's coffin was transported by a horse-drawn Victorian hearse along Wymondham High Street. 

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

His family restored his town crier bell to be rung during the procession after being heartbroken it was damaged in the blaze. 

His son Ben Green said: "I have to imagine my dad is looking down and beaming on high on all these people who were there. 

"There have been moments of smiles, moments of tears, moments of joy. 

You may also want to watch:

"I have been overwhelmed by the support that Wymondham has given."

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The grandfather-of-eight worked as an incense trader and a bookbinder and provided sheltered housing for vulnerable adults.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
  2. 2 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
  3. 3 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  1. 4 Man jailed for stealing underwear and sex toy from village house
  2. 5 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  3. 6 Woman admits causing deaths of Norfolk couple in road crash
  4. 7 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  5. 8 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  6. 9 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
  7. 10 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?

Gracia Travis, Mr Green's partner of 16 years, said: "It was beautiful. It felt like the whole town was out which is what Pete would have wanted. 

"To know so many people loved him, it showed how important he was within Wymondham and what a person he was to the town." 

Members of the Norfolk Steam Punk group, of which Mr Green had been a long-serving member, said it was a poignant day as the 72-year-old had organised their last event in the town before the first lockdown.

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan


The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan


The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Town councillor Annette James said he made political history in May 2019 and was "truly in touch with the town's heartbeat". 

She said: "Once you met him, you never forgot him.

"To me he was a great town councillor because he was wonderful at communicating with people."

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Green's family thanked Andy Free funeral directors for waiving all professional fees, providing a limo for the family and printing the order of service. 

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymindham town centre with many of his friends a

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Enchanted Willow florists in Wymondham created and gifted a tribute to Mr Green.

He leaves four sons, eight grandchildren and faithful companion Kiki the Jack Russell.

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016.Pete Green the Town Crier.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016.Pete Green the Town Crier.PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher


Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus