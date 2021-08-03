'Dad is looking down beaming' - Hundreds turn out for town crier's farewell

Published: 4:39 PM August 3, 2021

The funeral procession for Peter Green goes through Wymondham town centre with many of his friends and family dressed in steam punk clothes in his memory. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A bell belonging to a popular town crier who died in a house fire rang out across Wymondham as hundreds gathered in tribute to pay their respects.

Pete Green, known to some as Pete Travis, is remembered for the ceremonial role as well as an independent councillor and for bringing steampunk to the town.

His beloved dog Kiki, 13, survived the fire at his home in Damgate Street, and was part of the procession as Mr Green's coffin was transported by a horse-drawn Victorian hearse along Wymondham High Street.

His family restored his town crier bell to be rung during the procession after being heartbroken it was damaged in the blaze.

His son Ben Green said: "I have to imagine my dad is looking down and beaming on high on all these people who were there.

"There have been moments of smiles, moments of tears, moments of joy.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support that Wymondham has given."

The grandfather-of-eight worked as an incense trader and a bookbinder and provided sheltered housing for vulnerable adults.

Gracia Travis, Mr Green's partner of 16 years, said: "It was beautiful. It felt like the whole town was out which is what Pete would have wanted.

"To know so many people loved him, it showed how important he was within Wymondham and what a person he was to the town."

Members of the Norfolk Steam Punk group, of which Mr Green had been a long-serving member, said it was a poignant day as the 72-year-old had organised their last event in the town before the first lockdown.

Town councillor Annette James said he made political history in May 2019 and was "truly in touch with the town's heartbeat".

She said: "Once you met him, you never forgot him.

"To me he was a great town councillor because he was wonderful at communicating with people."

Mr Green's family thanked Andy Free funeral directors for waiving all professional fees, providing a limo for the family and printing the order of service.

Enchanted Willow florists in Wymondham created and gifted a tribute to Mr Green.

He leaves four sons, eight grandchildren and faithful companion Kiki the Jack Russell.

