Family pay tribute to father-of-three who died in crash near his home
- Credit: Supplied by family
The family of a Norfolk man who died in a car crash have issued a tribute following the end of an inquest into his death.
Will Perera died in November 2021 after his Audi TT hit a tree off Forncett Road near his home in Tharston and Hapton.
The 36-year-old leaves behind his partner Sophie Moore and three children as well as his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews.
His family said: “William was a friend to everyone, that person you could count on in an emergency. He would always be there for his family and friends. The life and soul of the party, he was the man who would put everything aside if you needed his time.
“William loved people and his happy place was always being surrounded by his friends and family, his partner of 17 years, Sophie, and his three beautiful children who were the most important people in his life.
“William worked hard all his adult life, working as a steel erector for many years, then becoming a support worker for a number of years, working in assessment treatment and helping people with mental health issues. Latterly he had been working for Waveney Pumps.”
The recent inquest into his death failed to determine how the crash itself occurred.
There were no witnesses to the event and no defects with the car or the road. Mr Perera had not been wearing a seat belt and had both alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time.
Concluding that he had died as a result of a road traffic collision, area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "We do not know why the accident happened but we know that they happen all the time.
"What we know for certain is that he died as a result of a road traffic collision."
Following his death, more than £5,000 was raised for Mr Perera's family in his memory.
To pay tribute to a loved one, email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk
To read all obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.