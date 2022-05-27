The funeral of Betty Emmerson MBE, at St Nicholas Church, Wells - Credit: Supplied by family

The loved ones of a long-serving Royal British Legion member, who was made an MBE after working tirelessly for the charity, have said their final goodbyes.

A bugler, standard bearer, and guard of honour were present at the funeral of Betty Emmerson, of Wells, north Norfolk.

The community stalwart had served the RBL for more than 60 years before her death at 92.

In 2011, she became a recipient of an MBE as part of the Queen’s New Year honours list.

Music at the funeral included Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again, You’re My Best Friend by Don Williams, Country Roads by John Denver, Magic Moments by Perry Como, and There Goes My Everything by Charley Pride.

There was also a reading of the poem The Ship of Life and a tribute from Sarah Saunders and Paul Emmerson, interspersed with hymns Morning Has Broken, Make Me a Channel of Your Peace, and Amazing Grace.

The service of thanksgiving was led by Canon Chris Copsey at St Nicholas Church, Wells, on Thursday, May 26.

