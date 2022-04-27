Legendary lifeboat coxswain David Cox dies aged 96
- Credit: Archant
Legendary Wells lifeboat coxswain David Cox has died at the age of 96.
During his long and distinguished service with RNLI Wells, Mr Cox received five awards for courage, determination and excellent seamanship.
The RNLI station flag is being flown at half mast following his death on Sunday, April 24.
Chris Hardy, lifeboat operations manager, said Mr Cox had inspired all those with whom he rubbed shoulders.
He added: "David was an inspiration as coxswain to all lifeboatmen throughout the institution, particularly for his courage and unwavering determination to save lives at sea off our coastline.
"He actively continued that commitment throughout his retirement and was a great ambassador for the RNLI, often recalling in great detail the difficult ‘shouts’ he had taken part in over the years, which totally captivated all those who were listening.
"David’s time served in Wells will never be forgotten and his longstanding contribution to the RNLI will live on in his memory. He was a legend."
Most Read
- 1 New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead
- 2 Body of dog which drowned in Broads retrieved
- 3 Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November
- 4 OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class
- 5 9 things to do in Norfolk over the May bank holiday weekend
- 6 Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre
- 7 Gas leak after car crashes into social club in Wroxham
- 8 9 of the best places in Norfolk for steak and chips
- 9 Town centre toilets demolished ahead of upgrade
- 10 Dog taken to vets to be put to sleep is looking for new home
Born into a family of fishermen in 1926, a life at sea for Mr Cox was inevitable.
It took him on transatlantic cargo trips to America, fishing for whelks out of Wells harbour and, in time, becoming coxswain of the Wells lifeboat.
As a boy, Mr Cox would race to the beach when the launch maroons went off from the lifeboat house, indicating danger at sea, and would help to launch the lifeboat.
In 1945, aged 19, he volunteered as a member of the lifeboat crew and took over as coxswain from his uncle, William Cox, in 1960.
His most difficult rescue, for which he was awarded a prestigious silver medal, was in February 1979 when he helped save a Romanian cargo ship, Savinesti, with 29 people on board - 11 miles off the coast.
The weather was so severe that neither the Sheringham nor Cromer lifeboats could reach the ship.
The Wells 37ft open lifeboat, Ernest Tom Neathercoat, launched and David and his crew reached the vessel, despite the lifeboat’s radar freezing and poor visibility because of snow.
During his time as coxswain, he was awarded several other medals, Vellums and letters of service for his valiant efforts, including a British Empire Medal.
Before his death, he recorded memoirs which have proved a fountain of knowledge for the RNLI.