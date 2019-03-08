Tributes to 'amazing' Norfolk newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves who led a 'full, enchanting life'

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his collection of cameras. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves Archant

Tributes have been paid to an "amazing" former photographer who "loved nothing more than being out with his camera".

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his wife, Jan. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his wife, Jan. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves

Richard Jeeves, known as Dick, a former newspaper and freelance nature photographer who worked for the Eastern Daily Press for forty years, died on September 23, aged 89, after a period of illness.

Mr Jeeves, who was born in 1930, spent his decades-long career capturing Norfolk from all angles.

He is known for his memorable images, including a photo from the window of an RAF Lightning jet and shooting from the top of Norwich Cathedral's spire.

Paying tribute to her husband of 54 years, Jan Jeeves, from Shrotesham, said: "He had the most amazing life. He was a lucky man in that he woke up every day looking forward to going to work."

A Lightning jet from RAF Coltishall taken during the period when the fast jets were based in Norfolk. Photo: Dick Jeeves A Lightning jet from RAF Coltishall taken during the period when the fast jets were based in Norfolk. Photo: Dick Jeeves

Mrs Jeeves added: "People will remember him behind the goal posts at Carrow Road with his duffel coat in the 1950s and 1960s.

"They all say he was such a lovely man and a true gentleman.

"His era was film cameras and developing in the dark room.

"He loved nothing more than being out with his camera. He had no fear - his objective was always to get the picture."

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his wife, Jan, son Robert and daughter Abby. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with his wife, Jan, son Robert and daughter Abby. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves

Mr Jeeves was born in Cambridgeshire in 1930, moving to Norwich with his family in 1938. Aged 13, he enrolled at the Norwich School of Art to pursue photography, before joining the EDP in 1953.

But outside work, his interests lay in nature, with photographing birds, including birds of prey, his "real passion", alongside his love of fishing, sailing and boats - but most importantly, his family.

"It was everything to him," Mrs Jeeves said. "He was a hands on dad and very well-loved by us all.

A fine example of an old Norfolk wildfowler's punt gun is the latest addition to Chris Nunn's Broadland Museum, at Sutton Windmill. Photo: Dick Jeeves, 1986 A fine example of an old Norfolk wildfowler's punt gun is the latest addition to Chris Nunn's Broadland Museum, at Sutton Windmill. Photo: Dick Jeeves, 1986

"He was a very special person."

The couple had a smallholding in Hempnall Green, where they kept horses, goats, and chickens, with Mr Jeeves building fences.

"It was like the Good Life," Mrs Jeeves added.

"We also travelled extensively when we retired. It was a very, very full enchanting life."

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves

The couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day 1964 after just one date - to a Chinese restaurant in Norwich - were married by that May and had their first child by the end of the year.

A celebration of Mr Jeeves life will be held at Greenacres Colney Wood on Friday, October 11 at 11am, before a private cremation.

And afterwards, family and friends are invited to the Fat Cat, in Norwich, for a pint.

Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with one of his cameras. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves Tributes have been paid to the former newspaper photographer Richard Jeeves. Pictured, Mr Jeeves with one of his cameras. Photo: Courtesy of Jan Jeeves

A photograph of a runaway horse. Photo: Richard Jeeves A photograph of a runaway horse. Photo: Richard Jeeves

