'A kind, happy soul' - Former City stars lead tributes to former club photographer

Tributes have poured in for Norwich City's former club photographer, who died shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Roger Harris spent more than three decades taking thousands of snaps for his beloved club.

His daughter, Debbie Harris, and granddaughter, Laura Holland, shared the news via social media.

Posting to Twitter, Ms Harris said the family had been left “devastated”.

“A true legend as a photographer and a devoted dad and grandad,” she said.

“He leaves behind him a great legacy and so many lovely memories for all who knew him.”

While Ms Holland said she was “heartbroken”, adding: “Many of you will have known him during his 30-plus years as the NCFC photographer. The sky is a little less blue today.

“He really had such a passion for the club both the football and everyone involved.”

Many of the club’s former players followed suit and shared their own personal tributes to Mr Harris.

Former Canaries winger Darren Eadie described the man behind the lens as “the perfect grandad”.

“Roger Harris was such a kind, happy soul," he said.

“He will be remembered for capturing all of Norwich City’s ups and downs over 30 years.

“I will remember him for being my teacher and mentor and more importantly a friend on the fishing bank.”

Former City captain Jon Newsome said: “He was a lovely chap who captured many a moment for me and my fellow team-mates. Thoughts with his family.”

Oh, so sorry for your loss.



And previous mascots, Jon Rogers and Olly Rowe, also shared their memories.

Mr Rogers, who was a mascot back in 1990, said: “I was a lil’ nine-year-old quaking in my boots, not moving in the mid of pitch. He saw me scared, came and guided me around the pitch and made sure I got pics with all my favourite players.”

Mr Rowe walked the pitched back in 2004. He added: “He looked after me when I was mascot in 2004. Such a friendly chap.”

The club's former programme editor, Peter Rogers, said: “Awfully sad to learn of the passing of former NCFC photographer Roger Harris.

"A huge help to me when I became NCFC’s programme editor back in 2000. Loved his family, fishing and football."

Mr Harris died on Friday, August 12.