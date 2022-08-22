Obituary: Housing chief made 'massive' contribution to get people homes

Martin Miller, (left), the former chief executive of Broadland Housing Association has died at the age of 95 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A pioneering former housing chief who made a "massive" contribution to ensure people in Norfolk had homes to live in has died at the age of 95.

Martin Miller, who was the first chief executive of Broadland Housing, died peacefully at his Norwich home on Wednesday, August 9.

He was described as a "pioneer" by staff at the housing association which he did so much to develop - and which now provides more than 5,000 homes in Norfolk and north Suffolk.

He joined Broadland Housing Association in 1968 as its first chief executive and played an instrumental role in the group's evolution.

Martin Miller - Credit: Sonya Duncan

In a statement, the association, which has its head office at Carrow Road in Norwich, said: "In the early 1970s, when he was working with architects, Edward Skipper & Associates, Martin realised the way social housing provision in the UK was changing.

"Instead of councils supplying most social housing, their role and the funding for new housing was instead being transferred to housing associations.

“Martin seized that opportunity by establishing Broadland Housing Association and he worked at Broadland for 23 years, bringing to fruition some of our most popular housing schemes.

“Martin oversaw some of the most important changes in our history, from introducing tenant board members onto our board to building some of our larger housing schemes.

"He also takes the credit for buying The Cedars, which became a sheltered housing scheme in Norwich. Still one of our most popular schemes, he came back in 2006 to help us celebrate its 25th anniversary."

Even after stepping down as chief executive, Mr Miller continued to support the association and, up until the Covid-19 pandemic, attended the annual general meeting each year.

Broadland Housing Association chief executive Michael Newey said Martin Miller's contribution to the group was "massive" - Credit: Archant

Michael Newey, the current chief executive of Broadland Housing, said: "Martin’s contribution to the people of Norfolk and to Broadland Housing was massive.

"As our first chief executive he helped grow Broadland from one scheme in Norwich to over 1,700 affordable rented homes across the county.

“He knew that a home is the foundation of everything else in life and he ensured that Broadland stretched itself to deliver new homes that communities needed.

“Personally I will miss Martin – his encouragement and his support. His family can be very proud of his contribution to this county and to lives of so many people over the years."

Norwich-born Mr Miller spent the first 22 years of his career in the city's shoe trade with Norvic Shoe Company.

He became a board member and headed the design team for both ladies and children’s shoes.

In 1951, he married Barbara Barker and in September last year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

A devoted family man, he was father to three daughters – Charlotte, Louise and Alexandra - and a very popular ‘Dumper’ to eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

At the age of eight, he went to Westminster Cathedral Choir School as a boy chorister, which instilled in him a life-long love of music.

He put this to good use as a very reliable tenor, singing for many years into his 90s with the Norwich Philharmonic Society Choir.

His other great passion was for sailing. Aged 17, when called up for National Service, Martin applied to join the Royal Navy.

However, much to his disappointment, he was conscripted down the mines for four years as a Bevan Boy near Leeds in Yorkshire.

Happily, from the 1960s until his mid-80s, Martin was able to resume his passion for boats and he regularly enjoyed dinghy sailing at Blakeney and on the Broads.

Martin Miller’s funeral will be at St Peter Mancroft at 11am on Friday, September 2.

All are welcome and attendees are encouraged to wear a dash of colour.

Family flowers only. Donations to Mancroft Advice Project (MAP) may be sent c/o Allcock Family Funeral Services, Falcon House, 96a City Road, Norwich NR1 2HD or donate online at allcockfunerals.co.uk.