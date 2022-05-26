News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Tributes to 'wonderful' school head who loved to see children learn

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:14 AM May 26, 2022
Peter Hamlin

Peter Hamlin, the former head of Hemblington School, who has passed away aged 82 - Credit: The Hamlin Family

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved village headteacher who inspired generations of pupils.

Peter Hamlin, who has passed away peacefully at the age of 82, became the head of Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath, near Norwich, in 1968, where he stayed for 17 years.

Born in Manchester on June 6, 1939, Mr Hamlin was educated at Manchester Grammar school and Chester College.

His daughter Sarah, 54, said: "Dad went into teaching because he believes that all children deserved a rounded education suited to the needs of each child. He was not a fan of sausage machine education.

"He also believed that early years education was paramount in developing a future person and that it was essential that a child should be able to develop basic education and life skills before leaving primary if they were to flourish in secondary education."

Picture of Hemblington Primary School which is the 41st most improved school in the country and 129t

Peter Hamlin, who has passed away, was head at Hemblington Primary School from 1968 - '85 - Credit: Archant

Mr Hamlin's charges were taught French as he believed all children should be introduced to languages from a very early age. 

Mr Hamlin was supported by the Butterfly Volunteers as he neared the end of his life in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S to close 32 stores as part of move away from town centres
  2. 2 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  3. 3 Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'
  1. 4 Men fined more than £600 for fishing illegally
  2. 5 A47 clears following long delays after four-vehicle crash
  3. 6 The best places to eat in north Norfolk according to The Good Food Guide
  4. 7 Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate
  5. 8 Norfolk garden centre wins 27th gold medal at Chelsea Flower Show
  6. 9 Factory worker was found dead at home, court told
  7. 10 Norwich man wins jackpot on BBC game show Pointless

Co-ordinator Caroline Stevens, now 49, was a pupil at Hemblington from 1978 - 86.

"It was such a privilege to be able to tell him the difference that he made to so many people," she said. 

"We've got such fond memories of him, he was an outstanding headteacher."

Social media professional Rachel Canfor-Wood, now 53, attended Hemblington from 1972 - '78.

"He was firm but fair," she said of Mr Hamlin. "He just had a real passion for making sure everyone reached their potential.

"He loved education, he loved seeing people learn and grow and flourish. He was a truly wonderful man."

After leaving Hemblington in 1985, Mr Hamlin went onto be a schools inspector but did not always enjoy the politicisation of education.

Away from work, he was a keen cricketer, golfer and all round sportsman playing cricket for Vauxhall Mallards and golf at Caister where he was a member of the Myhill team, and Sprowston where he captained the club.

Mr Hamlin, of Blofield Heath, passed away in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday, May 23.

He leaves a wife, Barbara, children John and Sarah and grandchildren Hannah, Jack, Millie and Harry.

His funeral is being held at Horsham St Faith Crematorium on Friday, June 10 (3.30pm). Family flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
From Wall To Wall LONG LOST FAMILY: BORN WITHOUT TRACE Ep1 Monday 23rd May 2022 on ITV Pictured:

Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comedian Michael McIntyre in the stands before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Michael McIntyre and Robert Rinder spotted at Carrow Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon