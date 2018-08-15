News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your tributes to loved chip shop owner in Sprowston who died aged 66

Lauren Cope

Published: 12:00 PM August 15, 2018    Updated: 11:34 AM October 10, 2020
Billy Wong, who ran Billy's Chip Shop but has died aged 66. Picture: Family submit

Billy Wong, who ran Billy's Chip Shop but has died aged 66. Picture: Family submit - Credit: Archant

Tributes have flooded in for a popular owner of a fish and chip shop in Sprowston, after he died aged 66.

Billy Wong, who ran Billy's Chip Shop on School Lane, died on Monday, three years after being diagnosed with cancer.

He was a well-known part of the Sprowston community, and had run the popular fish and chip shop for 35 years.

Tributes have since painted a picture of a warm, friendly man with an infectious laugh.

On our Facebook page, dozens of comments have been left paying tribute.

Paul Cooper said: 'Great man, polite and a good sense of humour.'

MORE: Popular chip shop owner in Sprowston dies aged 66Chloe Smith, MP for North Norwich, said: 'Such sad news, and I send Billy's family my sincerest sympathies.

'He was a real figure in the community and will be missed.'

Sarah Louise Orme said: 'So sorry to hear this. Fond memories of Saturday evenings chuckling at your singing and great sense of humour, while waiting for the best fish and chips around.

'RIP Billy, thoughts with your family.'

Ian Honeyman said Mr Wong, 66, 'always went out of his way to remember customers interests' to talk about next time they came in.

'Top bloke, great sense of humour, turned a tiny chip shop into a thriving business with quality products and his infectious smile,' he added.

Rachel Williams said she worked with Mr Wong for four years and described him as 'happy, bubbly, kind, generous, hard-working, family man'.

'I feel honoured to have worked for you, for the four weeks that turned into four years,' she said.

Several people referred to Mr Wong, a father-of-five, as a 'gentleman' and 'legend'.

