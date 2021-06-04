Holkham's tribute to 'kind, warm and generous' estate manager

Published: 3:39 PM June 4, 2021

Tributes have been pouring in from across the country after the death of Alan Miller.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper, who became a Norfolk pub landlord and estate manager, passed away on Thursday.

In Norfolk, he was best known for his role with Holkham Hall, becoming the business developer there. He oversaw the transformation of Wells Beach Cafe. He watched it become a thriving venue for beach-goers, dog walkers, cyclists, winning it an award.

Alan Miller in goal for West Bromwich Albion during the FA Cup 4th round match at Villa Park. - Credit: David Jones/PA.

Holkham Estate paid tribute to the “kind, warm and generous man.”

“We lost a much-loved colleague and friend.

“After an illustrious footballing career and running his own businesses both at home and abroad, Alan joined Holkham just over a decade ago.

“Alan had an infectious joy and positivity that meant he was both popular and respected by all those who were fortunate enough to meet and work with him.

“Alan has been responsible for bringing The Picnic, Festival of Sport and Camp Elwood to Holkham this year, and it is extremely difficult to think he will not be here to enjoy them.

“Whilst we cope with the shock and devastation of losing Alan so quickly, our attention is focused on supporting his partner who also works and lives on the estate.”

Norfolk chef, Charlie Hodson tweeted his tribute to his dear friend, saying: “I have no words to describe how broken I feel on the sad loss of my beautiful friend @alanmillergk with thoughts & Love to N his family & his @HolkhamEstate family.”

I have no words to describe how broken I feel on the sad loss of my beautiful friend @alanmillergk with thoughts & Love to N his family & his @HolkhamEstate family.#chasandsave pic.twitter.com/NG6is6ZzUa — Hodson & Co Cheese Room With Delicatessen (@charlieboychef) June 4, 2021

During his footballing career, he played for a number of clubs, making 103 appearances for West Brom and 64 for Middlesborough, helping the Teesside club to promotion to the Premier League in 1995.

Mr Miller also had spells at Birmingham, Plymouth Argyle, Arsenal, and Blackburn Rovers. He also earned a handful of caps for England at the under-21 level.

Clubs and former teammates have also shared their tributes to the goalkeeper, including Lee Dixon, Ian Wright and David Seaman who worked directly alongside him during his time at Arsenal.

I’m so saddened by the death of my great friend and teammate @alanmillergk such a larger than life character and always great fun to be around, will really miss you mate 💔 #arsenalgoalkeepersunion @Arsenal — David Seaman (@thedavidseaman) June 4, 2021

Remembering Alan Miller's man-of-the-match performance against Birmingham City in November, 𝟭𝟵𝟵𝟳 💙 pic.twitter.com/TCJ0tqmC1t — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 4, 2021

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of our former player, Alan Miller, at the age of 51



Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time



Rest in peace, Alan ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 4, 2021

Devastated to hear the news that our team mate Alan Miller has passed away. He was one of life’s good guys. What a man. Heart of gold. RIP my friend @Arsenal — Lee Dixon 💙 (@LeeDixon2) June 3, 2021