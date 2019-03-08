Search

Tributes paid to 'selfless' grandmother who died after being hit by vehicle

PUBLISHED: 16:53 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 11 June 2019

Valerie Williamson. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary/family submit

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a compassionate and selfless grandmother who died after being hit by a van.

Valerie Williamson, 83, died after the incident on Dereham Road, close to the Bowthorpe roundabout, which happened at about 2pm on Thursday, May 30.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including the air ambulance and two ambulances, but despite their best efforts she died at the scene.

Her family has now paid tribute, saying she "always put others before herself".

Mrs Williamson, who lived in the New Costessey area, was born in 1936 in Clapham, London, and married in 1957, and is survived by her husband, two sons, daughter and two grandchildren.

The family tribute said: "Valerie was a kind, compassionate, selfless lady whose focus in life was her family and charity work. She always put others before herself.

"A fabulous cook who enjoyed baking for whatever family occasion presented itself.

"You were always welcomed with cup of tea and cake. She had a great affinity with animals and wildlife, supporting several charities. With a particular love for cats, Valerie would always put herself out to help them where possible.

"A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many who will be dearly missed."

They said a service would be held at Costessey Methodist Church at 2.45pm on Friday, June 14, and a cremation at St Faith's Crematorium at 4.15pm.

Donations can be made in Valerie's name to the Hillside Animal Sanctuary.

An inquest into Mrs Williamson's death opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court, in Norwich, on Monday morning.

A pathologist's report gave the medical cause of death as blunt chest trauma with multiple rib fractures after a road traffic collision.

After the incident, police appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

They said people should contact the constabulary's roads and armed policing team, quoting CAD reference 242 of May 30, on 101 or by emailing PC Robert Hardingham at robert.hardingham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Sgt Peter Howlett at peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

