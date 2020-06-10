Search

‘He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road’ - Tributes to well-loved Canaries fan

PUBLISHED: 06:29 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 06:29 10 June 2020

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Carl Watson, who was born and grew up around Norwich, was a life-long Canaries fan. PIcture: Katie Watson

Tributes have been paid to a popular Canaries fan who would have turned 56 today.

Carl Watson pictured with one of his two grandchildren. Picture: Katie Watson

Carl Watson, who was born and bred in Norwich, was born in 1964.

He studied at Framingham Earl High School and left school at the age of 16 to pursue a career in sales.

Carl Watson was an animal lover who looked after two horses. Picture: Katie Watson

Mr Watson worked at various companies in the sales department, including Archant, and most recently worked as a window sales director and manager at Tuffnells.

Outside of work, Mr Watson was an avid Norwich City fan and had a season ticket for decades.

Carl Watson was a Norwich City Football club season ticket holder. Picture: Katie Watson

His daughter Katie Watson, 26, said: “He was more than obsessed with Carrow Road and would wear Norwich City face paint whenever he watched a game.”

An animal-lover, Mr Watson, who most recently lived in Fakenham, owned seven dogs and looked after two horses.

Mr Watson, for whom family was everything, had three daughters Katie, Frankie and Ellie as well as two grandchildren, Jack, six, and Eddie, four.

He was due to marry his partner, Debbie Dey, who he had rekindled a romance with eight years ago, next year.

Miss Watson said: “He was the funniest man you could ever meet and if you were sad he would instantly put a smile on your face. Even his Dad jokes were funny. He just lit up any room that he walked into.

“As his daughters, we were the apples of his eye and he was very protective over us and an amazing Dad. He was also the perfect grandfather to his grandsons, whom he completely adored.

“My fondest memories of him are at Christmas as he would always make it the most special time and would stand outside the house in the freezing cold and ring bells.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Mr Watson’s immediate family held a funeral on April 8 and all wore Norwich City shirts.

Once the pandemic is over, the family will hold a party in his memory with loved ones and raise a drink to him.

Miss Watson said: “We love him to pieces and, wherever he is, we hope he is having a heavenly birthday today. We really miss him and his dogs miss him too.”

Mr Watson died at the age of 55 at the Queen’s Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after falling ill from a stroke in March.

