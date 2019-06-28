Tributes paid to popular Norwich angler

Search

28 June, 2019 - 06:30
Well-known angler and Norwich man Cyril Wigg. Photo: June Wigg

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a well-known angler and Norwich man who has died aged 93.

The Norwich and District Anglers Association (NDAA) has paid tribute to Cyril Wigg, a founder member and its long-serving president.

Mr Wigg died at the end of May after a long battle with cancer, with his wife of 67 years June by his side.

He was born and bred in Norwich, and attended the City of Norwich School, spending his working life in the transport industry.

More than 60 years ago, Mr Wigg was a founder member of the NDAA, alongside Ron Springall, Don Gibbons, Bert Brighton and Stan Alden, which has become one of the most successful angling organisations in the east.

The group said he would be remembered for several reasons - including securing leases to access river banks on the Bure, Thurne and Ant, enabling visitors and members to enjoy fishing.

He also successfully negotiated with the Cator estate so members of the group could angle on the river Bure.

"But above all, anglers across the country will associate him with his contagious enthusiasm in the organisation of one of the most anticipated and prestigious events on the anglers' calendar, the Broads Open Championship," they said.

"This fishing match, often attended by more than 600 anglers is an annual event and a highlight of the Broads angling season.

"Cyril worked tirelessly every year to make this anglers' day of pleasure and due to his hard work it proved just that.

"He always had the NDAA at the centre of his attention, and before his retirement he made it his duty to advise members that hard work, honesty and discipline were needed to continue the NDAA in the manner in which it was accepted."

On his retirement, Mr Wigg was appointment honorary vice president, and later honorary president, with the Broads Open Championship still proving popular every year.

He leaves behind his wife June, daughter Avril and granddaughter Heidi, and has been reunited with son-in-law Philip, who his family said was more of a son to him.

A funeral is due to be held at St Faiths Crematorium at 2pm on Tuesday, July 9, with people who attend encouraged to dress colourfully.

