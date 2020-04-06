‘We weren’t ready to let him go’ - tributes after photographer dies from coronavirus

Photographer Stuart Goodman who has died from coronavirus pictured in 2012 when he was standing for Norwich City Council. Picture: Archant Library Submitted

A Norwich press photographer who was one of the most respected on Fleet Street is among the latest victims of coronavirus.

Stuart Goodman was a highly respected Fleet Street photographer whose pictures appeared in The Guardian, Daily Mail and Evening Standard. Pitcure: Adam Goodman Stuart Goodman was a highly respected Fleet Street photographer whose pictures appeared in The Guardian, Daily Mail and Evening Standard. Pitcure: Adam Goodman

Stuart Goodman, 72, began suffering symptoms of the virus after being admitted to hospital following a cancer diagnosis on March 18. He died at Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital on April 2.

Mr Goodman worked as a newspaper photographer and picture editor after first making his name with prize-winning pictures of the IRA Balcombe Street Siege in London in 1975.

Stuart Goodman photos on display at Norwich School of Art and Design where he studied for an MA. Picture: Simon Finlay Stuart Goodman photos on display at Norwich School of Art and Design where he studied for an MA. Picture: Simon Finlay

Over the years he worked for titles as diverse as The Guardian, The Daily Mail and the Independent as a photographer and as picture editor of the Evening Standard.

After he left the Standard, the Goodman family moved to Norfolk where he studied for an MA in Photography at Norwich School of Art and taught A-level photography until his retirement in 2010.

Gloria, a resident at Earlham House in Norwich. One of the photographs taken by Stuart Goodman as part of a joint exhibition with his son Adam. Picture: Stuart Goodman Gloria, a resident at Earlham House in Norwich. One of the photographs taken by Stuart Goodman as part of a joint exhibition with his son Adam. Picture: Stuart Goodman

He worked as a freelance photographer with many of his pictures of Norfolk life appearing in the EDP and Norwich Evening News. He also stood as a Labour candidate for Norwich City Council in 2012.

Mr Goodman’s daughter, Jo Goodman, 31, told the Evening Standard: “He wasn’t ready to leave us and we certainly weren’t ready to let him go, but compared with many families in this situation we were lucky that our local hospital allowed us to be with him and it was, despite the horrendousness of this awful virus, a peaceful passing.

Norwich Market Place by photographer Stuart Goodman, taken for a feature in the EDP. Picture: Stuart Goodman Norwich Market Place by photographer Stuart Goodman, taken for a feature in the EDP. Picture: Stuart Goodman

“We know how many others are hurting and it’s another cruelty of this awful virus that we can’t be together in person to share in our grief right now.”

His wife Annie Henriques, 68, said: “He was a creative talent and the love of my life. I miss him already and it’s not even been a day.”

Shortly before his cancer diagnosis Mr Goodman published his first book, a collection of photos of Broadway Market in Hackney.

Prior to moving to Norwich he had lived in the London borough and was instrumental in setting up the Broadway Market Action Group which successfully campaigned to save the area from developers’ bulldozers.

In 2012 Mr Goodman and his son Adam, also a photographer, held a joint exhibition in Norwich of pictures of 30 residents of Ealham House who had been issued with eviction notices so that the building could be renovated.

