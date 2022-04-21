Giving back: Emily Petch (right) is doing a charity skydive in memory of her nanny, Pat Petch (left), who died aged 79 following a 15-year journey with breast cancer - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A "grateful" grandmother who died following a 15-year journey with breast cancer is to be remembered during a special charity skydive.

Pat Petch, who was 79 when she passed away, was supported and cared for by NHS staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

And now her granddaughter, Emily Petch, is preparing to take to the skies above Norfolk to raise money for the hospital’s Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal.

Originally from Norwich, but now living in London, Miss Petch said she was grateful for the help her grandmother received.

One big jump: Emily Petch will take to the skies above Norfolk to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal - Credit: SUPPLIED

The 23-year-old added: “My nanny, unfortunately, passed away in November aged 79 after a 15-year battle with breast cancer, and she was always so thankful for the NHS and the staff at NNUH for their constant care and empathy.

“I am so grateful for how the staff supported my nanny and I want to contribute towards the new breast cancer unit, so they can continue to help families just as they have helped mine.”

The latest development in the project to create a new breast cancer unit has been the opening of a reception and waiting area, funded by donations to the Boudicca Appeal.

The breast cancer unit handles all referrals of suspected breast cancer, which have almost doubled in recent years.

The Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal has raised more than £500,000, which has been used to purchase a Stereotactic mammography system that uses low-dose x-rays to help locate a breast abnormality and remove tissue and is less invasive than surgical biopsy.

“I am going to pay for the skydive out of my own pocket, so all of the money I raise will go directly to the Boudicca Appeal,” Miss Petch added.

“My nanny always spoke so highly of the incredible treatment she received at the NNUH et al. during this time, and she was very grateful for the kindness and empathy showed by the staff.”

Miss Petch will take part in the charity skydive on July 9. To sponsor her visit the Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emilypetch