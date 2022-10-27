Cobey Mason was born on November 11, 2021, and died just nine weeks later - Credit: Each

The mother of a baby boy who was born prematurely has spoken out about her “overwhelming, unbearable grief” following his death.

Little Cobey Mason was born prematurely at 32 weeks and was diagnosed with the condition hydrops fetalis - a type of severe swelling.

Scans also revealed that the tot had a tumour surrounding his right lung and, because of bleeding complications, surgeons were only able to remove 90pc of it.

Cobey started chemotherapy but his body was unable to cope and due to having such an aggressive type of cancer, another tumour quickly developed.

He remained critically ill at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London, until he died on January 17 this year.

He had been born on November 11 and was aged just nine weeks old when he “gained his angel wings”.

His mum, Kristina Mason, who lives in the Thorpe Marriott area of Norwich, has been receiving bereavement counselling with East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each) since the death of her son.

Cobey’s condition meant fluid was retained in the wrong parts of his body and Miss Mason feared something was wrong even before he was born.

An assistant practitioner at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, she added: “There was reduced movement and I had a feeling something wasn’t right, so was told to visit the hospital for monitoring.

“At one point various professionals entered the room, and I was told my baby needed to be delivered straight away via caesarean under general anaesthetic.

“I have little memory from that day but remember coming round from the anaesthetic and speaking to a consultant, who told me my baby wasn’t breathing and had to be resuscitated.

“At that stage, the doctors weren’t sure if he’d survive 24 hours.”

Cobey continued to battle and defy the odds for nine weeks.

Kristina and Cobey Mason - Credit: Each

“Cobey gained his angel wings while having mummy cuddles - something we didn’t have enough of,” she said.

“Despite all the odds, he fought hard throughout his short life and showed so much courage on a daily basis.

“Throughout our journey, I remained as close as possible to Cobey.

“Every day, he began to create a cheeky and funny personality and I have so many precious memories that I’ll cherish forever.

“I’m forever grateful for the nine weeks we had together and I'll always be proud to be his mummy.”

Miss Mason still makes regular trips to The Nook in Framingham Earl for individual and group support sessions.

The 31-year-old said: “Grieving has been what I can only describe as a very unpredictable journey for me.

“I’ve experienced every emotion possible and it’s been overwhelming.

“I found it very hard to accept at the beginning, until I began having one-to-one counselling at The Nook.

“Thanks to that, and in time, I’ve slowly been able to accept and understand our journey.

“I understand my feelings and also the different stages of grief.

“At the start, the thought of counselling was extremely daunting but it’s something I’d definitely recommend to others in a similar situation.

“The grief from your baby or child passing away is unbearable and can be so lonely.

“However, I find it comforting having other mums and dads around me, knowing they’re living, and trying to cope, with exactly the same thing.”