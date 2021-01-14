'My heart is completely broken': Tributes to man, 31, who died on Christmas Day

Published: 6:00 AM January 14, 2021

Charly Fisher and Joe Burgess. Picture: Courtesy of Charly Fisher

Touching tributes have been paid to a popular man who died suddenly on Christmas Day.

The family of Joe Burgess said they had been "overwhelmed and comforted" by hundreds of messages of sympathy following his unexplained death.

The 31-year-old, from Lowestoft - who was due to marry his fiancée in March - was taken ill at 10am on Christmas Day after suffering "acute, unexplained pain".

He was taken to hospital by ambulance and died at 8pm.

Having met his fiancée, Charly Fisher, in 2013, the couple were engaged in 2019.

They bought their first home in Fressingfield, Suffolk not long after this and their wedding was all planned for March 2021.

Miss Fisher said: “My heart is completely broken, as well as my dreams of what would be a perfect future together.”

His family, Gloria and Derek Ward, Miss Fisher, two brothers and three sisters have received more than 400 messages on Facebook and WhatsApp in addition to cards, flowers and letters.

After moving to Lowestoft when he was five, the former Dell Primary, Elm Tree Middle and Kirkley High School pupil went on to train at Easton College as a gamekeeper.

He then worked in hospitality at Gunton Hall, The Foxburrow and Fritton Hotel before training as a roofer with Waveney District Council.

His family said: "In 2018 Joe was local Apprentice of the Year, and subsequently second in the national scheme."

A year later he joined Eastern Region Roofing College as a roofing instructor and NVQ assessor for upcoming apprentices.

Joe Burgess was a keen fisherman. Picture: Courtesy of Charly Fisher

A keen fisherman, Joe's passion was for carp fishing, locally and in Europe.

He played football for Mutford and Wrentham Reserves and followed the family tradition of supporting Crystal Palace.

The village side tweeted: "Everyone at MWFC is saddened by the news that former reserve team player Joe Burgess, affectionately known as ‘Ginger Joe’, passed away.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s loved ones at this difficult time. RIP."

Joe was described by his friends as "a best friend and brother," who was "loving, caring and one-of-a-kind".

His family said: "No words can explain how unbelievably loved he was. Joe was everyone’s friend, but to his nearest and dearest he was family."

A post mortem examination has been carried out, and the family are awaiting the results of further tests.

A private funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 27 at 2pm at a local crematorium.

The family are planning to live stream the service, with details to be made available soon.