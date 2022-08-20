When it comes to Michael Jones, it is fair to say that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Like father, like son, the 55-year-old from Norwich has followed in his family’s footsteps to pursue a lifelong passion for embalming.

And while it may seem like an unusual choice of career for a young person, Mr Jones has always known he wanted to work in the funeral care sector and was a teenager when he first joined.

Michael Jones is an embalmer from Norwich - Credit: © Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737

“I never thought about it as a strange career path to go down,” he said. “For me, it was simply the natural progression of things to join my father’s funeral home and learn the trade from him.”

With a long tradition of funeral directing passed down from his father and grandfather, joining the sector made sense to Mr Jones as wanted to continue the family tradition.

However, he did not anticipate that nearly four decades later he would still be helping communities across the south of England as a travelling embalmer.

And as he became more involved with the day-to-day activities of a funeral director, Mr Jones realised he was ready to make the next step.

He left his father’s business and obtained his funeral directing qualification in 1989, which then led to him joining the Co-op Funeralcare in Norwich.

It was during his stint as a funeral director that he decided to make the switch to pursue his innate curiosity and passion for embalming, passing his embalming exam in 2000.

He added: “I thought I would pick it up temporarily, while we were dealing with fewer trained staff. I never expected it to be a full-time career, but it turned out to be a real passion that I wanted to pursue more than funeral directing.”

His passion for embalming and looking after the deceased on such a personal level ultimately led to another career advancement.

Michael Jones is an embalmer from Norwich - Credit: © Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737

Moving beyond the catchment area of his funeral home, Mr Jones began travelling around different funeral homes across south and central England, supporting embalming whenever needed including in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex, and London.

“I have to travel a lot for work and, at the end of many working days, I get to go back to a hotel room, rather than my home. Still, it’s a privilege to be able to do my job and help so many people."

Reflecting on the many changes he has witnessed in funeral care since his early days in the industry helping at his father's independent business, Mr Jones said he had a unique perspective on the sector as a whole.

“When I first started, we used to make our own coffins in funeral homes. It was a skill most funeral arrangers and directors had to have in order to serve their families. However, coffins are now mass-produced in special facilities, so the skill to handcraft a coffin has gone.

“On the other hand, embalming hasn’t changed a bit. We may have newer products and better-quality tools, but the skills and techniques have remained the same as they were even decades ago.

“Anyone considering coming into the business should know it’s one of the most rewarding careers out there. I am so fortunate to be doing the work that I do, and look after the families in my community in such a way, during a time when they need support the most.”

Michael Jones is an embalmer from Norwich - Credit: © Tim George/ UNP 0845 600 7737

Embalming is the process where a body is preserved by using preservatives to slow down the effects of natural deterioration. Embalming is not required by law, unless your loved one needs to be sent abroad for a funeral.