Steve Gilmour and his wife, Hannah, whom he married just two weeks before he died from a rare brain cancer - Credit: Supplied by family

The wife of a 45-year-old father who died from aggressive brain cancer two weeks after their wedding is embarking on a test of endurance in tribute to him.

Norfolk-born Steve Gilmour, of Martham, near Great Yarmouth, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a visit to Specsavers.

Mr Gilmour was sent straight to A&E at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after an eye check-up in Norwich in September 2021.

An MRI scan found the father-of-one had a brain tumour and, less than a month later, he had a fast-growing 22mm tumour removed.

Gruelling radiotherapy and chemotherapy followed the surgery but, in April 2022, another MRI scan showed the tumour was back and three times bigger than before, with doctors saying there was nothing more they could do.

Steve Gilmour and his wife Hannah on their wedding day - Credit: www.trishthompsonphotography.com

On May 29, two weeks after marrying his wife, Hannah Colby, he died aged 45.

She has now called for greater investment into research to find a cure and will be undertaking an epic twelve-hour charity swing dance.

The event, being held at The Shoe Factory in Norwich, will see Ms Colby dancing continuously for the whole time joined by friend and fellow swing dancer, Ali Martinez.

Hannah Colby (right) and Ali Martinez will dance their socks off for 12 hours straight - Credit: Hannah Colby

She said: “Steve was an incredible person – creative, kind, and immensely talented – and a well-known presence in Norfolk.

“I am determined to commemorate his life in a suitably celebratory fashion and raise both funds and awareness in the process.”

On the day, there will be a programme of swing dance lessons, taster classes, DJ sets, and a performance from Mr Gilmour’s band the Hard Working Blues Band.

Steve Gilmour (right) with bandmembers of the Avi80rs - Credit: Avi80rs

Ms Colby added: “We’re also hoping to raise a significant amount of money for Brain Tumour Research and give heighten awareness of a terrible disease which has a life expectancy of less than a year from diagnosis.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer. Only 12pc of brain tumour patients survive beyond five years. We want to do everything we can to change that.”

The Brain Tumour Research charity say historically just 1pc of the national spend on cancer has been allocated to the disease.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 8, from 11am to 11pm and will be open to the public all day. There will be a vintage and makers’ market for local independent businesses, vintage hairstyling, and a pop-up cocktail bar.