Local band writes charity single in memory of friend

Five musicians have written a charity single in memory of their friend who took his own life this year.

Norfolk indie-rock band Red Wine Talks is hoping to raise more than £1,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) with its single The Deep Blue Sea Between Us, which will be released on December 1.

Songwriter and guitarist Callum Rob says that the ambient, nine-minute track "fell from his guitar", but admits it was driven by raw emotion.

Having already headed into The Mill Studio in Diss to record the track, it will now be mixed and mastered for release on CD and all streaming platforms.

The single will act as a tribute to Connor Clark, XXXX

“Connor was such a friendly guy and the kindest, purest of gentlemen,” said the 24-year-old.

“He was a good friend of the band and I know he would have loved us to support an amazing charity like EACH.

“He would have whole-heartedly encouraged us and given his blessing, as his mum has. Hopefully we can raise as much as possible.

“What happened to him still doesn’t make sense and it’s been a very difficult time."

The band plans to publish the artwork for the single in mid-November.

Members will then release details of their online fundraising page, with a view to presenting a cheque to EACH just before Christmas.

Mr Rob says the idea for the song has already been approved by the family.

He said: “What we’re doing with this single has been driven purely through love, the love that we all have for him and the love he has for us.

“As a band, we’re merely a vehicle to push a major charity drive on our friend's behalf. He inspired this, in its entirety.

“Obviously the nature of the song is subjectively linked to themes of bereavement and coming to terms with a loss.

“However, the intention of the song is to offer some kind of perspective and positivity too - hence the chorus ‘you drench me in happiness’."

Alongside Mr Rob's bandmates Ed Brookes, singer, Fred Clements, guitarist and saxophonist, Adam Smith, drummer, and Kain McBarron, bassist, Red Wine Talks has also recruited violinist Helen Goodall to help with the song.

The Deep Blue Sea Between Us will be available on iTunes to purchase. Alternatively, you can donate via Red Wine Talk's Just Giving page.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, then please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123.