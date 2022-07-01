Pictured from left to right are Kain McBarron, Fred Clements, Tracy Clark (Connor’s mum), Andy Clark (Connor’s dad), Callum Robb and Ed Brookes. Adam Smith was not able to make the presentation - Credit: Perfect Pose Photography

A songwriter who penned a charity single in memory of his friend who died by suicide has described the process as “humbling and heart-warming”.

Callum Robb, of Norfolk indie-rock band Red Wine Talk, wrote the song entitled The Deep Blue Sea Between Us about Connor Clark.

The 18-year-old, who lived in Thorpe St Andrew, was training at the Royal Marine Commando Training Centre in Devon, when he took his own life on June 12, 2021.

Tracy Clark pictured with her son Connor.

Mr Robb, who plays the guitar, said: “I remember being at his celebration of life ceremony and seeing everyone in attendance who knew and loved Connor.

“It's a bitterly sobering moment when you find yourself looking around at childhood friends in tears, mourning a friend who has died at the age of just 18.”

The 25-year-old from Norwich decided to glean a positive from the heartbreaking situation and wrote the single to raise funds for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each).

Connor Clark was cremated on Thursday in a private ceremony.

His lyrics were penned after attending Connor's celebration of life ceremony - a gathering held at Crusaders Rugby Club, near Hethersett, to the west of Norwich.

Mr Robb added: "The rawness, emotion and love protrude through in the lyrics and it’s humbling and heartwarming to witness the joy it’s brought to so many people, especially Connor’s mum, dad and brother, Tracy, Andy and Alex.

“It's great to know it’ll always be there in our collective experiences and can be listened to in a moment of reflection.

“For me, the song brings some context to the grief and, looking back on what we produced, fills me with pride.”

The Deep Blue Sea Between Us has been mixed and mastered by producer Tom Joy, and is an ambient 10-minute track.

The single was released last December and has since gone on to raise £1,300 for children’s charity Each (East Anglia's Children's Hospices).

“It’s a superb achievement and a lasting legacy of Connor's kindness,” he added.

“He was a good friend of the band and I know he would have loved us to support an amazing charity like Each.

"We thought it would help reignite the all-important conversation surrounding young male suicide too.”

The band members are all from Norfolk and include singer Ed Brookes, 23, guitarist and saxophonist Fred Clements, 21, drummer Adam Smith, 21, and bassist Kain McBarron, 21.