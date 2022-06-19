Our readers paid tribute in memory of loved ones no longer here with us on Father's Day 2022 - Credit: Supplied / Archant

As well as being a celebration, Father’s Day can also be a time to pay tribute to all father figures – even the ones who are no longer with us.

We urged our readers to get in touch and share their memories and photographs of their loved ones for a special Father’s Day memorial piece.

And your messages did not disappoint.

Read the poignant tributes that our readers shared below.

Roger Kett

Roger Kett - Credit: Supplied

Faye Kett paid tribute to her father, Roger Kett, 83, of Norwich. He died at home at the age of 83 on June 18, 2017.

Mr Kett was a soldier in the 5th Inniskilling Dragoon Guards for 26 years, a programme seller at Norwich City Football Club, and known by many around the Magdalen Street area as Papa or Grandad.

The keen gardener also became a post worker during his later years – a role he stopped when he retired.

His daughter paid a heartfelt tribute to him. She said: “He was a fantastic grandad to his grandchildren, especially Matt and Ella. He was the best babysitter.

“Pops, thank you for always making us laugh and smile. We miss you so much. You were always there for us.

“You are always in our thoughts and talked about almost every day. You even passed away on Father's Day so we wouldn't forget you.

“Love you forever.”

Gordon Curson

Gordon Curson - Credit: Supplied

Lisa Curson paid tribute to her father Gordon Curson, 70, of Norwich. He died on February 20.

She said: “Dad was the best. We have so many great memories that he gave to us. He was such a funny man with a lovely heart.

“A plumber by trade, he used to love telling us about all the places he had worked.

“He also loved his garden and always had a project on the go.

“He was a very clever man with all things and always would test us with a quiz question and we would always panic if we didn’t know the answer. When we did, he would say ‘correct’.

“Dad gave everything for his family. He took care of us all so well. We had many adventures growing up. He really loved his family.”

Paying tribute directly to him, she added: “Dad, there are no words to describe how much we miss you, or how there is an empty ness without you, but we talk about you every day and we smile about every memory you have left with us.

“We miss you more than anything and wish we could have a yum yum again and a glass of red together.

“We hope you are watching over us all and you can see just how much love we send to you every day. Wish we could answer one of your questions just one more time, and hear you say ‘correct’.

“Holding you close forever, Dad. Love you always. Happy Father’s Day.”

Graham Davison

Graham Davison - Credit: Supplied

Graham Davison died on April 15, 2020, aged 56.

His daughter, Laura Grey, said: “Happy Father's Day, Dad. I love and miss you.

“He loved parties, snooker, and watching Liverpool FC on TV. I will always remember the smile on his face.”

Matthew Young

Matthew Young - Credit: Supplied

The daughter of Matthew Young, 47, said her memories of him “will last a lifetime”.

Jessica Young’s father, a removals man, died on November 22, 2020, following an illness. He donated multiple organs after he passed away to help save others.

He also loved dogs and adored “a good pub trip."

Sharing her special tribute to him, Ms Young added: “No words can describe just how much I miss you, Daddy. Not only were you my father, but you were also my best friend and made me who I am today. You may not be here with me but I’m always going to be your little girl.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you or miss you. I’d do anything for you to be able to meet your granddaughter and for me to be able to hug you just one more time. Life has changed completely since you left and I’ll always have a missing piece in my heart.

“I hope I’m doing you proud and you’re smiling up there. I miss making memories with you and forever ask myself why you had to leave me behind so soon and young. I wasn’t ready for you to go. I love you so much, Dad.”

Joe Damien Anderson

Joe Damien Anderson - Credit: Supplied

Lisa Hibbard’s son, Joe Damien Anderson, died by suicide at the age of 31 on September 16, 2018.

A massive car enthusiast, especially his beloved Honda Civic.

“Not just driving it, but working on it too,” Ms Hibbard explained. “He spent many years pouring love, money, and hard work into it. He even had a vinyl on the bumper saying 'built not made'.”

Described as “incredibly hard-working, loyal and loving”, he worked for a council for many years with a garden maintenance crew, before entering the building trade. He also enjoyed history, eating out, his family, and banger racing.

His mother said: “The only things he wanted in life were his own little family and his car. His proudest ever moment was becoming a dad to Ava Eliza. Sadly, he was only a father for nine short months.”

In tribute to her son, she added: “The love and pride you had for your beautiful baby daughter knew no bounds. One day I will tell her all about you. You were such a good daddy and she was your entire life.

“I'm sorry I couldn't save you - I hope you've found peace. Always on my mind and forever in my heart. Sleep tight Joe - you are so, so loved and missed.”

Ron Glover

Ron Glover (far left) and his family - Credit: Supplied

Kenneth Glover paid tribute to his father Ron Glover, 80, of Lowestoft. He died on October 23, 2011.

He said: “He loved the sea and loved nothing more than his grandchildren; Robert, Joanne, Joshua, and Libbie popping in to see him made his day.

“He is truly missed by all of us and we miss him a great deal.”

Peter Marshall Nichol

Peter Marshall Nichols - Credit: Supplied

Alicia Marshall Nichols, known affectionately as "Lio", left a tribute to her dad Peter Marshall Nichol, 51, of Norwich.

She said: “We loved to cook together. He loved dinosaurs and movies especially Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

“The first Father’s Day without you hurts, it’s hard to put into words. I will miss you always and I hope you know how much I love you.”

David Mantripp

David Mantripp - Credit: Supplied

Sarah Mantripp paid tribute to her dad, David Mantripp, 51, of Lowestoft. He died on October 31, 2001.

He loved powerboats and worked in the territorial army and for Birds Eye.

She said: “Missed every day and think about you all the time.”

Peter Jeffory King

Peter Jeffory King - Credit: Supplied

The son of Peter Jeffory King – a man who “loved to socialise with everyone” - has paid tribute to his “kind and loving” father.

Mr King, 64, died on January 17, 2020.

His son, Kieran King, said: “Happy Father's Day Dad and Granddad. Miss you more and more every day, and wish you were here on this special day.

“Hope you having fun with the angels and keep watching over us.

“Not a day goes by that I don't think of you. Love and miss you more and more every day. Lots of love always, Kieran and the twins you never got to see Brennon and Brooklyn.”

Harold Maloney

Harold Maloney - Credit: Supplied

Elaine Woodward paid tribute to her father, Harold Maloney, 91, of Gorleston near Great Yarmouth.

He loved his garden and enjoying doing woodwork.

She said: “Happy heavenly Father’s Day. Miss you so much, Dad. Love you forever. Always in my heart. Love you loads, Elaine and Alan.”





