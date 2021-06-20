Published: 6:30 AM June 20, 2021

Father’s Day can be a time to reflect and remember dads, granddads, and important father figures – even if they are no longer here with us.

As part of a special Father’s Day memorial piece, we urged our readers to get in touch and share their tributes, memories, and photos of their loved ones.

And here are the poignant tributes that were shared by you.

Stephen John Coleman - Credit: SUPPLIED

Stephen John Coleman

Emma-Louise Clark paid tribute to her father, Stephen John Coleman, of Wangford, Suffolk, who died on February 2, 2010, aged 52.

She said: “He was a strong man who loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally. He loved living in the country and spending time fishing and shooting.

“Gone but not forgotten dad and granddad. Time passes but memories last forever.”

John Plaster - Credit: SUPPLIED

John Plaster

Tracey Bryant described her father, John Plaster, as a “hard-working family man”.

Born in 1933, he lived in Norwich, but died last year.

Paying tribute to him, Ms Bryant said: “He was always there for you and had a good sense of humour and nothing was too much trouble.

“My dad, my hero, my rock, and my inspiration and mentor.”

Arthur White - Credit: SUPPLIED

Arthur White

Linda Dagless paid tribute to her dad, Arthur White, of Norwich, who died aged 77 on August 28, 2001.

Mr White enjoyed spending time with his family, doing carboots, and visiting jumble sales.

Ms Dagless said: “Dad, we all miss you so much and wish you were here. So much has happened since you were taken away from us. We love you; from your daughter Linda, Marie, Tammy, Chloe and Molly.”

Danny Willgoss - Credit: SUPPLIED

Danny Willgoss

Sue Willgoss paid tribute to her son, Danny Willgoss, who died by suicide aged 25.

From Lowestoft, he died on June 17 on Father’s Day 2018, and has been described as “an amazing young man”, a champion powerlifter, and gym owner with a passion to help others.

Ms Willgoss said: “He is sadly missed by his broken-hearted mum and dad, three brothers, grandparents, and other family, his many friends personally and online who followed him, along with the powerlifting and gym community.

"Danny, you will be so very missed always by us all. Forever in our hearts and mind. I hope you’re proud of what we’re doing in your memory, you are our driving force. Rest easy son - #LiftLoudForDanny.”

Len Bowgen - Credit: SUPPLIED

Len Bowgen

Gemma Jennis paid tribute to her dad, Len Bowgen, of Bawdeswell, near Reepham, who died aged 69 in May last year.

She said: “He was the best dad, husband, uncle, and granddad, the best at fixing and repairing all the grandkids’ toys, our 'battery man', forever telling wind-up stories to anyone that would listen. Loved by everyone and missed so, so much.

"We miss you, think of you, and love you every single day. Forever in our hearts.”

James Jimmy Fuller - Credit: SUPPLIED

James "Jimmy" Fuller

Emma Cooper paid tribute to her dad, James "Jimmy" Fuller, of Langham, near Holt.

He died aged 75 on December 6, 2006, and was a keen gardener who was passionate about airplanes, especially the Red Arrows.

Ms Cooper said: “My dad was my best friend. He always had a smile on his face and would do anything for anyone.

“I will always love you and I miss you every day. You may be gone but you’re never ever forgotten.”

Clarence Doy - Credit: SUPPLIED

Clarence Doy

Sarah Elwood paid a heartfelt tribute to her granddad, Clarence Doy. A former resident of Sheringham and life-long gardener, he died aged 85 in 2015.

He had previously been in the Royal Air Force, and was married to Pansy Doy.

Ms Elwood said: “Happy Father’s Day to my granddad. We love you so much and miss you our loving dad, great granddad, and granddad.”

Ian Harold Leslie Moy - Credit: SUPPLIED

Ian Harold Leslie Moy

Charles Moy paid tribute to his dad, Ian Harold Leslie Moy, formerly of Stiffkey, on the north Norfolk coast. He died aged 70.

Mr Moy said: “He was an amazing dad, father-in-law, granddad, brother, and husband.

“He loved spending time with his family, going to speedway every week. He walked alpacas in Wells every day, He helped everyone out when they needed it.

“He also loved his cheese on toast and cheesecake – he would nag if it wasn't ready when he got home.

“We love you, dad.”

David Noel Reeder - Credit: SUPPLIED

David Noel Reeder

Gemma Howell paid tribute to her granddad, David Noel Reeder, of Broome, near Bungay, who died aged 85 on February 15 this year.

She said: “He left behind his beloved wife, three children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

“He was a kind and generous man who always put his family first, providing for us his whole life. He had his own building company, and built a lot of the houses in the local area – working even after he retired.

“He was very popular and had many friends. He always had time for everyone and took an interest in what they had to say, even strangers.

“He loved his little dog Oscar very much, who stayed loyally by his side over the years. Oscar also passed shortly after granddad did.

“He was with my grandmother, Pauline, for 64 years. Their love was an inspiration. She loved and cared for him right until the very end. Most of my happiest childhood memories were made with them both and I will cherish those forever.

“Granddad’s face would light up every time he saw me, and I miss that. And the beaming smile he would have when his whole family was together for family parties and dinners. He was so proud of his family.

“Granddad, thank you for everything you have ever done for us and the family. You were more like a dad to us growing up, and I don’t know what we would have done without you.

“You showed us the importance of working hard to get what you want, whilst being kind and having fun. I could not have asked for a more inspirational father figure in my life. You were one in a million and we were so lucky to have you. Miss you and love you always, my 'old warrior'.”

Mick Parker - Credit: SUPPLIED

Mick Parker

Michelle Parker, paid tribute to her father, Mick Parker, of Wymondham, who died aged 60 earlier this year in March.

He was known in the market town for his art and has been described as “a cheeky chap” and somebody everyone loved.

Ms Parker said: “He was big on the rock ‘n’ roll scene and taught his family to jive. He loved making sculptures too.

“He loved being around his family. Dad, pappi, granddad, I hope you’re bopping in the sky. You left us too soon and we’re forever heartbroken.

“On this first of every special days, we miss you eternally and are not quite sure how we’re going to get through it. You left your mark on everyone you knew, now you're with your precious grandbaby giving him all the love we have lost.

“Rock on forever, dad. Remembering you always and every minute, forever heartbroken, from Bernadette, Michelle, Andy, Giuseppe, and your 12 grandbabies.”

Mr Parker leaves behind his grandchildren, two daughters, and a wife who he was also a carer for.

Eddie Spelman - Credit: Archant

Eddie Spelman

Jasmine Toombs paid tribute to her dad, Eddie Spelman, who previously worked for the Eastern Daily Press switchboard, as well as Norfolk police.

A keen photographer, he died on Nov 29, 2010.

Eddie Spelman - Credit: SUPPLIED

Ms Toombs said: “Throughout my life, he always had lots of stories to tell me and seemed to know everyone.

“As a child, I remember there always seemed to be young couples coming to the house to talk about their wedding plans and who was needed in the photos of the day – as a ‘lit-lun’, it all sounded boring! But he’d let me help develop the pictures in the darkroom and it seemed such fun.

Eddie Spelman - Credit: SUPPLIED

“We never get too old to miss our dads, and these memories remind us to enjoy every opportunity as sometimes the moments which seemed insignificant at the time, end up being the most memorable.”

