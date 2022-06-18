Pay tribute to your lost loved one ahead of Father's Day 

Father's Day can be difficult for those whose dads are no longer here - but that shouldn't mean they are any less deserving of being celebrated.

As part of this year’s Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19 we are urging our readers to share their tributes, memories, and photos of their dads or important father figures who are no longer with us.

Irrelevant of how long ago they died, your heartfelt words will then be shared with the world online and in our newspapers.

Tributes could include a special grandparent, spouse, sibling, or any person in a mentoring or father role who has made an impact on your life even though they have passed away.