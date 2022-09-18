'She was able to escape': Camilla speaks about Queen's love for Sandringham

The Queen Consort has spoken about the Royal Family's love for Sandringham - Credit: PA

The Queen Consort has opened up on the late monarch's love for her Sandringham home in Norfolk.

Camilla spoke about Queen Elizabeth II in a moving televised tribute and also described her "wonderful blue eye".

During the tribute the Queen Consort spoke about how much the Queen loved Sandringham and how she was "able to escape" when staying at her Norfolk home.

Queen Elizabeth II, and (left to right) Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie pictured at Sandringham - Credit: PA

The Queen Consort said: "She was able to escape to Sandringham. She had the stud next door. She could go every day, see her foals, work out you know, the next meetings for the year. I think she always kept that as you know, her, her private bit.

"You wouldn't dare question her or argue with her on how horse are bred or how it ran because you'd get a very steely blue-eyed look back again."

The Queen died at Balmoral, her private Scottish estate, where she would relax and enjoy the Highland landscape and the company of the local people who saw her as a neighbour and respected her privacy.

Camilla said: "She made a rule that she had her private time and her private passions and then her public role and I think that is very important that, you know, the diary is planned out so you know when you're on duty and when you've got to do things.

"Then when she went up to Scotland in August, you know that was the moment where it was her enjoyment.

"Although she was probably working, you know with her red boxes throughout, she could have her family to stay, she could do the things she loved."

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth thousands of mourners have travelled to the Sandringham Estate to pay their respects.

The Prince and Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham House - Credit: PA

A sea of flowers can be seen outside the front gates, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales visited crowds on Thursday outside the Norfolk residence.