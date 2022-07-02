Special honour given posthumously to 11 'life savers' from Norfolk

Eleven organ donors from Norfolk have been honoured posthumously for saving the lives of others

Eleven organ donors from Norfolk have been honoured posthumously for saving the lives of others.

The individuals who gave the gift of organ donation were given the special honour at a moving award ceremony.

They received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant.

The Order of St John Award for Organ Donation features the organ donation heart logo backed by the Maltese Cross - which is used by the Order of St John - above the words ‘add life, give hope’ - Credit: THEODORE WOOD

Mick Messinger, chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “It is so important to recognise all organ donors and it is an inspiration to meet the families attending the ceremonies.

“Organ donation saves lives, and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have had such an impact on others.”

Their loved ones received the award on their behalf at a private award ceremony held at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, on May 11.

A total of 37 organ donors were celebrated, including a further 16 across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

For more information visit organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.