News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Obituaries

Funeral home turns pink and blue to promote poignant message

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 9:00 AM October 22, 2022
Alex Block, funeral director at Peter Taylor Funeralcare on Unthank Road in Norwich. Picture: Daniel

Alex Block, funeral director at Peter Taylor Funeralcare on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is a grief that no parent should ever have to endure – but sadly baby loss is a tragedy still faced by thousands every year. 

To mark this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week, Peter Taylor Funeralcare in Norwich lit up in pink and blue illuminations to show its support. 

Peter Taylor Funeralcare lit up in pink and blue to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Peter Taylor Funeralcare lit up in pink and blue to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week - Credit: Peter Taylor Funeralcare

Its funeral director, Alex Block, said: “We hope that turning our funeral home pink and blue has helped spark much-needed conversations about baby loss in our community, giving local bereaved parents and families the space to share their experiences of losing their precious babies.” 

The event, now in its 20th year, allows anyone who has lost a baby to come together to commemorate their loved ones.

Alex Block, funeral director at Peter Taylor Funeralcare on Unthank Road in Norwich. Picture: Daniel

Alex Block, funeral director at Peter Taylor Funeralcare on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Colleagues at the Co-operative funeral service, based on Unthank Road, also hosted a Starlight Walk on October 15 in aid of the bereavement charity Sands. 

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from October 9 to 15 every year. For more information, visit babyloss-awareness.org 

Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Aram Sarbir and his wife, Shahla Qadir, who are living in their car.

Couple waiting for council home have lived in car for SEVEN months

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
GP takes patient's blood pressure

Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn, is delighted with recent recognition

'Over the moon!': Norfolk pub's delight after roast named among UK's best

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Terrified kidnap victim threw himself out of car to escape ordeal

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon