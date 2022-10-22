Funeral home turns pink and blue to promote poignant message

Alex Block, funeral director at Peter Taylor Funeralcare on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is a grief that no parent should ever have to endure – but sadly baby loss is a tragedy still faced by thousands every year.

To mark this year’s Baby Loss Awareness Week, Peter Taylor Funeralcare in Norwich lit up in pink and blue illuminations to show its support.

Its funeral director, Alex Block, said: “We hope that turning our funeral home pink and blue has helped spark much-needed conversations about baby loss in our community, giving local bereaved parents and families the space to share their experiences of losing their precious babies.”

The event, now in its 20th year, allows anyone who has lost a baby to come together to commemorate their loved ones.

Alex Block, funeral director at Peter Taylor Funeralcare on Unthank Road in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Colleagues at the Co-operative funeral service, based on Unthank Road, also hosted a Starlight Walk on October 15 in aid of the bereavement charity Sands.

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from October 9 to 15 every year. For more information, visit babyloss-awareness.org