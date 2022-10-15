Bereaved parents whose baby died at just ten days old, have said part of them will forever be missing following her death.

Baylee Nash and Tom Pipe, of Norwich, welcomed their baby daughter Violet-May at the end of last year.

She was diagnosed with a serious heart condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, as well as pulmonary valve dysplasia and mild pulmonary valve regurgitation.

Shortly after her birth, she was transferred to receive end-of-life care and died in October 2021.

Miss Nash, 20, a supermarket customer assistant, described living her “worst nightmare”.

“I don’t think there’ll ever be words to describe how difficult it was to deal with and how much it tore our hearts apart,” she said.

“It was something we had no idea about and had never heard of, but something that left us with so much to learn. That was the scary part - the unknown.

“We felt such emptiness and heartache that will never go away.

“Violet-May was so little, precious, and perfect to us, but she came into this world broken inside. A massive part of me felt guilty, like it was my fault, even though there was nothing we could do.

Baylee Nash and Tom Pipe with their daughter - Credit: Each

“The last year has been an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

“Losing Violet-May has left us completely broken. The moment we lost her was the moment we lost part of ourselves - a massive part that will always be missing.

“No matter how many tears we’ve cried, or how many times we’ve begged for her to come back, we know she‘ll never be in our arms again.”

The couple shared their story as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week as a way of conveying their gratitude to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (Each), having spent precious time as a family at its site, The Nook in Framingham Earl near Norwich, where their daughter died.

Here, they were able to create special memories, including going into the sensory room, taking their baby for a walk around the hospice grounds and giving her a bath.

Mr Pipe, also 20, who works as a football coach for Norwich City Sports Foundation, said the experience felt “so surreal”.

He added: “After eight days in hospitals, there was no major machinery, no-one watching us or constant check-ups. It was just us, as a family, as new parents, enjoying the time we had left.

“We had time to soak up what any other new parents would and we managed to create memories I don’t think we would’ve ever got the chance to without going to The Nook.

“There were so many other favourite times, like going to bed like a normal family, waking up and having cuddles with our baby. They were little moments we didn’t have in hospital and moments we can’t ever replace.”

Miss Nash said: “Her end-of-life care was made to feel as peaceful as possible and the hospice became a safe place for our family.

“The staff had such a massive part to play. The nurses helped us make the most precious memories and we didn’t have to worry about anything. We had time to focus on what truly mattered - Violet-May.

“The difference it made during those final days was everything we could’ve hoped for and we strongly believe we wouldn’t have coped otherwise.

“Since losing Violet-May, we’ve managed to go back to the hospice and remember her in such special ways.

“We both grieved differently, with no way of knowing which way was right or wrong. I don’t think there’s a correct way to grieve.”

Violet-May was the couple’s first baby and they are expecting again in October. Ironically, both babies have exactly the same due date, just a year apart.

Miss Nash added: “As a family, one thing that gave us a bit of help was fundraising for Each on behalf of Violet-May, being the top fundraisers for the Piglet Junior Hog in July and raising £1,973.

“It was our way of giving back to an amazing charity that has helped, and continues to help, us so much.”