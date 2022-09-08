Norfolk Christian Football League stalwart and former church youth worker and teacher, Alan Barnes, died aged 62 - Credit: Supplied by Network Norfolk

A teacher and church youth worker who had a “zest for living” has died at the age of 62.

Alan Barnes, of Norwich, spent his life actively involved with the church and supporting youth football.

He held numerous roles in the Norfolk Christian Football League (NCFL) for 42 years and spent time at Dereham Road Baptist Church before becoming an elder at Norwich Central Baptist Church (NCBC).

As well as being described as a talented musician, he would regularly lead worship. He was a gifted preacher and service leader who ran holiday clubs, social events, and youth groups.

Paying tribute to her “dear husband”, Sally Barnes said: “I will always remember him as loving, caring, gentle, humble, and a great encourager.

“He had such enthusiasm and zest for living life to the full despite his numerous health issues. A special husband who actually lived out his faith in everyday life."

His sons, Matthew, Phillip, and Daniel, added: “He was an incredible father and wonderful person.

“We will miss him and his presence so much. The hundreds of people he knew and helped will share this feeling. The world doesn't feel the same.”

Alan Barnes - Credit: Supplied by family

Mr Barnes completed his teacher training at Mile Cross Primary and later taught at Falcon Junior School.

He was highly respected by his colleagues who remember him as “a kind, gentle soul with a dry and funny sense of humour”.

He is also remembered for his encouragement of staff and pupils.

A former colleague, who asked not to be named, said: "Alan was endlessly enthusiastic and hardworking, unafraid to ask for advice. As a mature student, this meant learning from staff younger than him which he did with a grace and humility that was typical of him."

At 19, Mr Barnes became a founding member of the football league. He took over as league secretary from the founder, Don Wilson, and continued in this post for eight years while also running the Dereham Road Baptist Church team.

He helped to establish and run the youth league and had been the ever-present fixtures secretary for the youth section. He ran both Silver Road and NCBC teams in his time and also played for Norwich Vineyard, Cringleford, and Silver Road, well into his fifties. In 2013, he was given a long-service award by the league.

NCFL chair, Mike Culwick, said: “Alan has been an inspiration to many of us. His dedication and attention to detail ensured the league ran smoothly, especially when problems arose during the season.

“He was a man of faith who never gave up and prayer was his weapon in times of adversity. Two words which spring to mind when I think of Alan are humility and grace.”

Acting league secretary, Paul Nice, added: “He epitomised what the Christian league is about in terms of connecting faith and community through football - the NCFL vision.

“A great example of this is how Alan made contact with many young people in the NR3 area of Norwich through his football coaching work at George White Junior School and the Silver Road youth teams that developed out of this initiative.

“Many young people have enjoyed NCFL football through the Silver Road teams as a result of Alan's vision for the club.

“He was a quietly inspiring man.”

Alan Brian Barnes died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on August 25.

Following a private family interment, there will be a celebration service of his life at Norwich Central Baptist Church, Duke Street, Norwich, on Monday, September 19 at noon.

Donations in his memory can be made for Norwich Foodbank or Langley Ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital via Thorpe St Andrew Funeralcare, 140 Thunder Lane, Norwich, NR7 0JE.

To pay tribute to a loved one email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk

To read more obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.



