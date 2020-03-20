Tributes paid to Heather of Hethersett

Tributes have been paid to a retired nurse who was such a stalwart of the community she was known as Heather of Hethersett.

In Hethersett it was said you could not move without bumping into something Heather Williamson had influenced.

She moved to the village in 1999 and became a parish councillor within just four years - a role she held for 12 years.

Mrs Williamson’s dedication to the community never tired and she is credited with organising Hethersett in Bloom and running Hethersett Open Gardens.

She also co-founded the Hethersett Environmental Action Team and was a regular sight - regardless of weather - picking up litter across the village.

Mrs Williamson was a huge presence in other groups such as the Hethersett Friendly Club and the Hethersett Horticulture Society.

In February 2016 she received the South Norfolk Council Lifetime Community Hero award for her work in the village with particular emphasis on supporting the elderly and the environment.

Mrs Williamson was born in Scotland and spent some of her childhood years in India, where her father worked as a tea-planter.

After her parents returned to India she lived with relatives and only reunited with them when she became engaged to Bill Williamson, who worked in the RAF.

They had three children Sheila Rockeach, who lives in California, Graham Williamson, who lives in the Midlands, and Don Williamson, who lives in Hethersett.

Don Williamson said: “To me it was a privilege having such an active community based mother. She immersed herself in the community very well and was well-loved by a lot of people. She was an amazing lady and had such a caring nature.”

Mrs Williamson died after a short illness on March 7 at the age of 91.

Due to current restrictions a grave side funeral only will take place at St Remigius church in Hethersett on Friday April, 3 at 1pm and a celebration service will be announced at a later date.

The family have asked for no flowers but for donations to Hethersett Friendly Club or The Norfolk Association for the Disabled via Ivan Fisher Funeral Directors.