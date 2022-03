A legacy to help others: Edward Lord died after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer during lockdown - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“I will go through anything I can, I just want a chance to live. I have so much to live for.”

Those were the words uttered by Edward Lord who faced a diagnosis of stage four cancer during lockdown.

And although he was aged just 36 when he died, after a rare mutation of the disease was discovered, he remained determined to help others.

Passionate about supporting those struggling to fund private cancer treatments, he said he wanted something positive “to come out of this dark chapter” in his life.

Edward was born at North Walsham Cottage Hospital, north Norfolk, on September 20, 1985, and grew up at the family home in nearby Ridlington.

Best of friends: Edward Lord pictured with his sister, Kate, as children - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A creative individual, he went on to study fashion but was able to turn his hand to many other areas, including work as an art technician.

From building to making furniture, he was a gifted individual who strongly believed that the devil is in the detail.

The year 2019 became a life-changing one for him after he met and fell in love with his “soulmate” Katherine, who visited his Norfolk home with mutual friends.

There, they bonded over a love of antiques while Edward presented her with the best of what the county has to offer, including Cromer crab and the seals at Stiffkey.

Before the end of 2020, Edward proposed on Christmas Eve and together they planned to marry in September 2022 before starting a family.

A white wedding: Edward and Katherine Lord on their "perfect and beautiful" wedding day in January - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Katherine, 34, a special effects make-up artist, said: “Then everything changed. Nothing really prepares you for the sort of news we were given. At first, we thought it might be acid reflux, then we were told it might be abscesses or something he had eaten.

“We thought it would sort itself out. We never thought it would be cancer.”

Edward was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in August 2021, which spread quickly to his liver, lymph nodes, blood and stomach. He was told last September that he would have a year-and-a-half at most to live if chemotherapy was successful, but just six months if it was not.

As well as chemotherapy, Edward tried additional cancer treatments not funded by the NHS. Following a huge fundraising drive via GoFundMe, enough money was raised for him to begin taking the antibody drug, Avastin, costing around £5,000 per month for two treatments for at least six months to as much as a year.

He also was able to have more non-NHS funded “off label medication" to help block the metabolic and signalling pathways within the cancer cell.

But six months ago, he was told he was one of the rare 10pc of colon cancer patients that had the BRAF V600E mutation, so aggressive it is resistant to cancer treatment. This meant his life expectancy would be reduced, as well as the chances of his treatment working.

Despite a hefty chemotherapy regimen, Avastin treatment, and shrinkage of the initial cancer, the disease spread and he suffered liver failure.

Love on top: Mr and Mrs Edward Lord as newlyweds - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

On January 29, and eight months earlier than planned, Edward and Katherine married in front of close family and friends at her family church, St Etheldreda's, London, where she was christened as a baby.

They remained hopeful but by February 6 they received the devastating news that Edward was now “end of life”.

She added: “He was so thoughtful, sensitive, easy to talk to. He was a very approachable and personable person.

“We tried to remain positive for as long as possible.”

To date, the GoFundMe page has raised £66,425 of a £100,000 goal. Edward requested any leftover money and new donations to go towards research for BRAF V600E mutation.

Research is currently being carried out by Professor Andrew Beggs at the University of Birmingham Medical School to help find a cure and better treatment.

Party time! Edward Lord and sister Kate were best friends as well as siblings - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Edward's sister, Kate Lord-Cranshaw, said: “Edward is my younger brother and also my best friend. We have been close since the day he was born. And shared a very strong bond throughout our lives.

“We have mutual friends and spent lots of time having fun together. In our twenties we spoke on the phone almost every night. We continued to share time together, no matter where we lived at the time.

“Edward is the kindest and most gentle man I've known.

“He will never be forgotten and his fundraising will help others like him.”

“I will miss him forever.”

Making memories: Edward Lord pictured with his sister, Kate Lord-Cranshaw, and nephew, Eric. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Edward died at home surrounded by his family on February 23.

He leaves behind his wife, parents Michael and Eunice, older siblings Kate and Oliver, nephew Eric, and nieces Millie and Darcy.

The funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Northrepps, on March 14 at 10.30am followed by a private family cremation. Donations at https://gofund.me/e6fad31d.

To pay tribute to a loved one, email norfolktributes@archant.co.uk

To read more obituaries and tributes join the Facebook group Norfolk's Loved & Lost.





Proud uncle: Edward Lord beaming from ear to ear with his nephew, Eric - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY